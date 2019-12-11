WhatsApp is one of the most popular app worldwide and has more than 400 million users in India. The biggest reason behind the popularity of WhatsApp is its simplicity and the number of features it offers to both iOS and Android users. The best part about this messaging platform is that it allows you to get in touch with your friends and family in a group video or voice chat. The Facebook-owned company also informs its users in advance when its Android, iOS and Windows WhatsApp app will stop working on older versions.

WhatsApp has again updated its list and announced that it will soon drop support for millions of phones. As per the company’s support page, WhatsApp will stop working on iOS devices running iOS 8 or earlier after February 1, 2020. The blog also mentions that WhatsApp will no longer work on Android phones running on 2.3.7 and older versions.

“For Android versions 2.3.7 and older, you can no longer create new accounts, nor reverify existing accounts. However, you’ll be able to continue using WhatsApp until February 1, 2020,” the messaging firm said. Windows Phones running Windows Phone 8.1 operating system or beyond will continue to be supported by the messaging app.

Separately, WhatsApp recently started rolling out a stable update for Android users on Google Play with the useful ‘call waiting’ feature. Earlier, there was no way to process two calls at the same time on WhatsApp’s Android app. The second call used to get disconnected automatically. The company rolled out the same feature to iOS users last month, but Android app didn’t get it back then.

As you already know, the call waiting feature lets users know for an intermittent call. What this means for the app’s Android users is, that they will know if any other person calls them in between an ongoing call. Rather than automatically disconnecting, now the app will show an alert and to the second call with an option to ‘End & Accept’ or ‘Decline’.