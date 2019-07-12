comscore WhatsApp will get Quick Edit Media Shortcut soon on iOS and Android
WhatsApp for iOS and Android will soon get 'Quick Edit Media Shortcut'

WhatsApp's new planned feature will simplify the process of editing media. It will be a boon for users who share media files between friends and groups with edits.

  Updated: July 12, 2019 6:01 PM IST
It looks like WhatsApp developers are currently working on a new feature for iOS and Android platforms. According to a new report, this new feature will allow users to edit media directly in the chat window. This means that users won’t have to dig in the app for options to edit the media. This is likely to save time for WhatsApp users. In fact, it is also likely to remove the need of using separate third-party apps to make quick edits to media files. The report is currently referring to this update as the “Quick Edit Media Shortcut”.

WhatsApp Quick Edit Media Shortcut: What is it about?

WhatsApp is the crown jewel of Facebook‘s multi-app strategy. The social messaging platform has over 1.5 billion users worldwide and is the most popular app in countries like India. The service has been constantly introducing new features to make it better. One of them is the Quick Edit Media Shortcut. According to WABetaInfo, the feature is still under development and will be released soon. The screenshots reveal how the feature will work on Android and iOS.

The Quick Edit Media is designed to make it easier to edit media within the app. For instance, if you receive an image from a friend and want to edit and send it to another. The current process would involve downloading it, editing it on another app and sending it to a friend. With the new feature, you will be able to accomplish the same without ever leaving WhatsApp. The screenshot posted by WABetaInfo shows a new ‘Edit’ button when you open an image inside WhatsApp. By clicking on this button, you can start adding text, doodle or add caption to the image.

WhatsApp to reportedly add a new shortcut to its Android app soon

The report also claims that the edited media file will not be saved on your smartphone. This could mean WhatsApp is also prioritizing smart storage with this new feature. This is not a feature and is already present on platforms like Telegram. WhatsApp is often late to adopt new features but when it does, they become popular instantaneously. The Quick Edit Media shortcut is expected to arrive on beta builds soon and will then be rolled out to general users.

  Published Date: July 12, 2019 6:00 PM IST
  Updated Date: July 12, 2019 6:01 PM IST

