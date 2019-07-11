WhatsApp to get Quick Edit Media Shortcut soon on iOS and Android

WhatsApp will soon allow iOS and Android users to edit media right from the chat window. The Facebook-owned social messaging platform is testing a new feature called Quick Edit Media Shortcut. The feature will make it easier for users to edit a media file from a personal chat or group chat. It will also eliminate the need to edit media file on a separate app and re-upload it to chats. The Quick Edit Media Shortcut will not only simplify editing media files but also save storage.

WhatsApp Quick Edit Media Shortcut: What is it about?

WhatsApp is the crown jewel of Facebook‘s multi-app strategy. The social messaging platform has over 1.5 billion users worldwide and is the most popular app in countries like India. The service has been constantly introducing new features to make it better. One of them is the Quick Edit Media Shortcut. According to WABetaInfo, the feature is still under development and will be released soon. The screenshots reveal how the feature will work on Android and iOS.

The Quick Edit Media is designed to make it easier to edit media within the app. For instance, if you receive an image from a friend and want to edit and send it to another. The current process would involve downloading it, editing it on another app and sending it to a friend. With the new feature, you will be able to accomplish the same without ever leaving WhatsApp. The screenshot posted by WABetaInfo shows a new ‘Edit’ button when you open an image inside WhatsApp. By clicking on this button, you can start adding text, doodle or add caption to the image.

The report also claims that the edited media file will not be saved on your smartphone. This could mean WhatsApp is also prioritizing smart storage with this new feature. This is not a feature and is already present on platforms like Telegram. WhatsApp is often late to adopt new features but when it does, they become popular instantaneously. The Quick Edit Media shortcut is expected to arrive on beta builds soon and will then be rolled out to general users.