comscore WhatsApp to get Quick Edit Media Shortcut soon on iOS and Android
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp to get Quick Edit Media Shortcut soon on iOS and Android
News

WhatsApp to get Quick Edit Media Shortcut soon on iOS and Android

News

WhatsApp's new planned feature will simplify the process of editing media. It will be a boon for users who share media files between friends and groups with edits.

  • Published: July 11, 2019 12:07 PM IST
whatsapp-stock

WhatsApp will soon allow iOS and Android users to edit media right from the chat window. The Facebook-owned social messaging platform is testing a new feature called Quick Edit Media Shortcut. The feature will make it easier for users to edit a media file from a personal chat or group chat. It will also eliminate the need to edit media file on a separate app and re-upload it to chats. The Quick Edit Media Shortcut will not only simplify editing media files but also save storage.

WhatsApp Quick Edit Media Shortcut: What is it about?

WhatsApp is the crown jewel of Facebook‘s multi-app strategy. The social messaging platform has over 1.5 billion users worldwide and is the most popular app in countries like India. The service has been constantly introducing new features to make it better. One of them is the Quick Edit Media Shortcut. According to WABetaInfo, the feature is still under development and will be released soon. The screenshots reveal how the feature will work on Android and iOS.

whatsapp, whatsapp quick media edit shortcut, whatsapp media feature, whatsapp new feature

The Quick Edit Media is designed to make it easier to edit media within the app. For instance, if you receive an image from a friend and want to edit and send it to another. The current process would involve downloading it, editing it on another app and sending it to a friend. With the new feature, you will be able to accomplish the same without ever leaving WhatsApp. The screenshot posted by WABetaInfo shows a new ‘Edit’ button when you open an image inside WhatsApp. By clicking on this button, you can start adding text, doodle or add caption to the image.

WhatsApp to reportedly add a new shortcut to its Android app soon

Also Read

WhatsApp to reportedly add a new shortcut to its Android app soon

The report also claims that the edited media file will not be saved on your smartphone. This could mean WhatsApp is also prioritizing smart storage with this new feature. This is not a feature and is already present on platforms like Telegram. WhatsApp is often late to adopt new features but when it does, they become popular instantaneously. The Quick Edit Media shortcut is expected to arrive on beta builds soon and will then be rolled out to general users.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 11, 2019 12:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying
thumb-img
News
Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
thumb-img
Gaming
17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 official renders leaked
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 official renders leaked
Xiaomi Redmi 7A first sale on Flipkart and Mi.com

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A first sale on Flipkart and Mi.com

Realme 3i key specifications, design revealed on Flipkart

News

Realme 3i key specifications, design revealed on Flipkart

Nintendo Switch Lite announced: Price, features

Gaming

Nintendo Switch Lite announced: Price, features

Oppo K3 India launch confirmed for July 19

News

Oppo K3 India launch confirmed for July 19

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7A review

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Dyson Pure Cool Me Review

Micromax Smart TV First Impressions

LG W30 Review

WhatsApp to get Quick Edit Media Shortcut soon on iOS and Android

Android Q Beta 5 update rollout paused: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 official renders leaked

Xiaomi Redmi 7A first sale on Flipkart and Mi.com

Realme 3i key specifications, design revealed on Flipkart

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp to get Quick Edit Media Shortcut soon on iOS and Android

News

WhatsApp to get Quick Edit Media Shortcut soon on iOS and Android
WhatsApp might soon tell you how many times a message has been forwarded

News

WhatsApp might soon tell you how many times a message has been forwarded
Paytm registered more transactions than UPI-based apps in June

News

Paytm registered more transactions than UPI-based apps in June
Reliance Jio 'Digital Udaan' program launched

News

Reliance Jio 'Digital Udaan' program launched
WhatsApp and Instagram down: Users report photo download issues and more

News

WhatsApp and Instagram down: Users report photo download issues and more

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 3i स्मार्टफोन Flipkart पर एक बार फिर हुआ टीज, डिजाइन और स्पेसिफिकेशंस का हुआ खुलासा

सावधान: 1 हजार से ज्यादा ऐप्स यूजर्स की परमीशन बिना हासिल कर रही हैं डाटा, सैमसंग ऐप भी शामिल

Flipkart Big Shopping Days सेल पर इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेंगे बेहतरीन ऑफर्स और डिस्काउंट

Oppo K3 pop-up selfie camera, Snapdragon 710 के साथ 19 जुलाई को भारत में होगा लॉन्च

Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 : अब पावरफुल फीचर के साथ आएंगे एंट्री-लेवल स्मार्टफोन, क्वॉलकॉम ने लॉन्च किया नया मोबाइल प्लेटफॉर्म Snapdragon 215

News

WhatsApp to get Quick Edit Media Shortcut soon on iOS and Android
News
WhatsApp to get Quick Edit Media Shortcut soon on iOS and Android
Android Q Beta 5 update rollout paused: All you need to know

News

Android Q Beta 5 update rollout paused: All you need to know
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 official renders leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 official renders leaked
Xiaomi Redmi 7A first sale on Flipkart and Mi.com

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A first sale on Flipkart and Mi.com
Realme 3i key specifications, design revealed on Flipkart

News

Realme 3i key specifications, design revealed on Flipkart