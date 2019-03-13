comscore
WhatsApp to improve doodle feature for Android, here's how

WhatsApp has already released the improved doodle feature to iOS devices and the same is expected for the Android platform.

WhatsApp has reportedly rolled out a new beta update for Android users, which will improve doodle feature. With the new update, Android WhatsApp users will be able to search, and add stickers and emojis, whenever they add any doodle on an image. Notably, this feature is already available in iOS devices. The new 2.19.71 WhatsApp version is available on the Google Play store.

“WhatsApp will soon improve the doodle feature for Android, adding “Stickers” and “Emoji” categories (exactly like iOS),” WABNetainfo reported. The source has also shared two screenshots, which suggests that WhatsApp has reportedly borrowed the feature from Instagram as the interface seems quite identical to the photo and video sharing app.

The screenshot shows that there will be options, including Stickers and Emoji, and tapping on the Sticker’s icon in WhatsApp doodle mode will open up an entire drawer. One will also be able to quickly search for stickers and emojis by words. As mentioned above, WhatsApp has already released this improved doodle feature to iOS units and the same is expected for the Android platform as well. At the moment, it is unknown when the Facebook-owned messaging service is planning to roll out the final and stable update to Android.

Besides, WhatsApp was earlier planning to integrate Stickers with third-party keyboard applications. Separately, the messaging service is soon expected to add WhatsApp group invitation feature, which will force Admins to first seek permission from their contact before adding him/her to any group. WhatsApp dark mode is still pending and it is expected to make its debut soon on both iOS and Android platforms.

This mode will essentially change the app white background color to black color, which will further reduce strain on eyes and save battery life up to some extent. It is also reported to soon add Advance Search feature, which will include filters like photos, videos, documents, Gifs, Audio and Links. WhatsApp is also expected to improve its Status feed. The new one will allow a user to check the WhatsApp Status of contacts you mostly interact with.

