WhatsApp to launch ‘Message Yourself’ feature in India: Details here

WhatsApp on Monday announced the launch of a new ‘Message Yourself’ feature in India, in the coming weeks. It is a 1:1 chat with yourself to send notes, reminders, and updates, the company said in a statement. On WhatsApp, users can send notes, reminders, shopping lists, and other things to themselves in order to manage their to-do lists. To use the new feature, open the WhatsApp application, create a new chat, then click on your contact at the top of the list and start messaging. Also Read - WhatsApp phone numbers of 500 mn users leaked online: Report

This feature will be available on Android and iPhone and will be rolled out to all users in the coming weeks,” the company said. Earlier this month, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced ‘Communities on WhatsApp’ along with several new features like 32-person video calling, in-chat polls and groups with up to 1,024 users. Also Read - WhatsApp is rolling out contact cards sharing on Windows beta

“We’re launching Communities on WhatsApp. It makes groups better by enabling sub-groups, multiple threads, announcement channels, and more. We’re also rolling out polls and 32 person video calling too. All secured by end to end encryption so your messages stay private,” said the Meta CEO. Also Read - WhatsApp is working on voice status updates on iOS beta

WhatsApp is also working on voice status on iOS beta for an upcoming iOS update. It provides users the ability to share voice notes to their status updates, reports WABetaInfo. According to the report, the microphone icon will show up when users don’t enter any text and it will allow users to post a voice note up to 30 seconds to their status updates.

Last month, the messaging platform rolled out the business tools tab on iOS beta. The feature helps users easily reach all messaging tools available to businesses without opening WhatsApp Settings. Also Read – WhatsApp working on solving biggest problem with photo forwards

The new tab called ‘Tools’ would replace the old camera tab if the feature is enabled for the user’s account.

With inputs from IANS.