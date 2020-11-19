comscore WhatsApp to let you mute videos before sending, currently testing in beta
In the screenshot shared by the WhatsApp features tracker, one can see the option of muting the video along with the trimming option.

  • Published: November 19, 2020 3:04 PM IST
WhatsApp on multiple devices phones

Instant messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that would let users mute their videos before posting those to their friends and family members or putting them up as status. As spotted by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned company is now developing a mute video feature and it has appeared on a beta update. Also Read - WhatsApp begins testing ‘Read Later’ feature: What is it, how does it work

In the screenshot shared by the WhatsApp features tracker, one can see the option of muting the video along with the trimming option. Also Read - New WhatsApp features: You must try these new features today

WhatsApp mute video feature

Image credits: WABetaInfo

“After enabling Advanced Wallpaper features and Disappearing messages, WhatsApp is working on new features now. The next feature, available in a future update, will allow muting videos before sending to contact or your status updates,” a report by WABetaInfo read. Also Read - How to send Happy Diwali GIFs and stickers on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has also started rolling out advanced wallpaper features to more users. This feature lets users set a different wallpaper for each chat. You can choose to set one wallpaper for all chats on WhatsApp, or manually select a different one for each chat.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has officially rolled out its new ‘Disappearing Messages’ feature is now to users in India. Once the WhatsApp Disappearing Messages feature is enabled, sent messages including media files, audio files and others will disappear automatically after seven days from the time the message is sent. The WhatsApp feature is now available for both Android as well as iOS users.

To use the WhatsApp feature you will first need to update the app to the latest version. WhatsApp Disappearing Messages comes with Version 2.20.121 on iOS which also brings features like a new storage management tool and mute a chat always.

Written with agency inputs

  Published Date: November 19, 2020 3:04 PM IST

