WhatsApp to soon release redesigned Settings layout for Android users

The new update is currently available for beta users only and the stable update will soon hit all the Android smartphones.

  Published: February 12, 2019 11:39 AM IST
WhatsApp will soon roll out a new update, offering Android users a new user interface (UI) for the Settings menu of WhatsApp app. The new beta update will be available in the 2.19.45 WhatsApp version. The Facebook-owned company is finally revamping its settings UI after a long time. Wabetainfo has shared a couple of images of the new interface.

The images suggest that WhatsApp has redesigned almost all Settings sections of the app and have added new icons. The new UI definitely looks better than the current version. WhatsApp has only tweaked the UI of the app and the new Android beta update doesn’t offer any new features. The new update is currently available for beta users only and the stable update will soon hit all the Android smartphones, the cited source reported.

Users wanting to install the beta update via Google Play Store, they will have to register their name first in the Whatsapp Beta program. One can also install the APK file from APKMirror. Besides, WhatsApp recently released an update for iOS users, which enabled Face ID or Touch ID biometric authentication options in the Settings to unlock the WhatsApp app. Android WhatsApp users too are expected to receive this feature soon. Currently, Android users are relying on third-party locking apps to secure their WhatsApp app.

Separately, WhatsApp is also reportedly planning to integrate the stickers from third-party apps to the keyboard. This feature will soon make its way to Android smartphones. The messaging platform is also expected to add Dark mode its app to improve the readability of text and minimize eye fatigue. The addition of the Dark mode will also help improve the battery life of OLED smartphones by a small margin. Apps like Google Maps, YouTube and Twitter already offer this feature. Lastly, WhatsApp recently asserted that it is killing more than two million spam profiles on every month basis.

हिंदी समाचार

ऑनर Watch Magic और Band 4 Running जल्द ही अमेजन पर होंगे सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

स्मार्टफोन से 1 अरब से ज्यादा लोगों के हो सकते हैं कान खराब

BSNL यूजर्स को मिल रही है 1 साल की फ्री अमेजन प्राइम मेंबरशिप

TECNO ने लॉन्च किए दो स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Infinix Days Sale: स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है 4,000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

