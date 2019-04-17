WhatsApp to soon launch animated stickers on iOS, Android, and Web

WhatsApp developers seem to be continuously working on new features for the app platform. It looks like the company is currently working on bringing animated stickers to the platform. This change comes just about a year after WhatsApp introduced static stickers to the chat platform. This information comes right after it was revealed that the company is working on a new feature that will allow archived chats to remain archived even after a new message arrives in the corresponding chats. As previously reported, the company is also working on a new user interface for doodling on images inside the app.

The information about the animated stickers on WhatsApp was initially reported by WABetaInfo. The report stated that WhatsApp developers are working on bringing this new feature to all the different platforms including Android, iOS, and web. As part of the development efforts, the company is continuously tweaking the feature while making improvements and fixing any bugs that crop up. The animated stickers will be similar to static stickers and will be part of regular sticker packs, the report said.

Users will be able to preview the animated stickers in the “Sticker” section in the keyboard area. The animated stickers will also continue to play, unlike GIFs that only plays back for about ten times before stopping. The feature is currently hidden as the feature is not ready for prime time. The developers are expected to bring it to the beta version of the app as soon as they have ensured that the feature has reached a certain level of stability.

Given that the feature is currently hidden, the public rollout of animated stickers may be weeks, if not months away. This report comes right after it was revealed that WhatsApp may prevent its users from taking screenshots of chat conversations when the built-in authentication feature is enabled.