comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp to soon launch animated stickers on iOS, Android, and Web
News

WhatsApp to soon launch animated stickers on iOS, Android, and Web

News

The report stated that WhatsApp developers are working on bringing this new feature to all the different platforms including Android, iOS, and web.

  • Published: April 17, 2019 6:34 PM IST
WhatsApp Stickers

Image credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp developers seem to be continuously working on new features for the app platform. It looks like the company is currently working on bringing animated stickers to the platform. This change comes just about a year after WhatsApp introduced static stickers to the chat platform. This information comes right after it was revealed that the company is working on a new feature that will allow archived chats to remain archived even after a new message arrives in the corresponding chats. As previously reported, the company is also working on a new user interface for doodling on images inside the app.

The information about the animated stickers on WhatsApp was initially reported by WABetaInfo. The report stated that WhatsApp developers are working on bringing this new feature to all the different platforms including Android, iOS, and web. As part of the development efforts, the company is continuously tweaking the feature while making improvements and fixing any bugs that crop up. The animated stickers will be similar to static stickers and will be part of regular sticker packs, the report said.

Watch: Android Q First Look

Users will be able to preview the animated stickers in the “Sticker” section in the keyboard area. The animated stickers will also continue to play, unlike GIFs that only plays back for about ten times before stopping. The feature is currently hidden as the feature is not ready for prime time. The developers are expected to bring it to the beta version of the app as soon as they have ensured that the feature has reached a certain level of stability.

Whatsapp may introduce block chat screenshots feature soon for Android users: Report

Also Read

Whatsapp may introduce block chat screenshots feature soon for Android users: Report

Given that the feature is currently hidden, the public rollout of animated stickers may be weeks, if not months away. This report comes right after it was revealed that WhatsApp may prevent its users from taking screenshots of chat conversations when the built-in authentication feature is enabled.

  • Published Date: April 17, 2019 6:34 PM IST

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7 Pro to have better display than OnePlus 7
News
OnePlus 7 Pro to have better display than OnePlus 7
WhatsApp to soon launch animated stickers

News

WhatsApp to soon launch animated stickers

Google wants to know 'how crowded is your train'

News

Google wants to know 'how crowded is your train'

PUBG Mobile collaborating with IPL to announce Mobile Premier League

Gaming

PUBG Mobile collaborating with IPL to announce Mobile Premier League

Meizu 16s launch confirmed for April 23

News

Meizu 16s launch confirmed for April 23

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

OnePlus 7 Pro to have better display than OnePlus 7

WhatsApp to soon launch animated stickers

Google wants to know 'how crowded is your train'

Meizu 16s launch confirmed for April 23

Google starts testing some new features in Play Store

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp to soon launch animated stickers

News

WhatsApp to soon launch animated stickers
Google starts testing some new features in Play Store

News

Google starts testing some new features in Play Store
Xiaomi MIUI 10 beta gets Digital Wellbeing feature

News

Xiaomi MIUI 10 beta gets Digital Wellbeing feature
Whatsapp may unveil block chat screenshots feature soon

News

Whatsapp may unveil block chat screenshots feature soon
Vivo Y17 specifications leak online

News

Vivo Y17 specifications leak online

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 3 Pro को इस तरह खरीदना होगा बेहद आसान, कंपनी ने पेश किया R-Pass

Honor 20i ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, 32मेगापिक्सल का है सेल्फी कैमरा

BSNL ने 666 रुपये के प्लान में किए बदलाव, इन दो प्लान को किया बंद

Samsung Galaxy A70 भारत में ट्रिपल रियर कैमरे के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

ये हैं सभी Vodafone Red पोस्टपेड प्लान, मिल रहे हैं 16,000 रुपये तक के फायदे

News

OnePlus 7 Pro to have better display than OnePlus 7
News
OnePlus 7 Pro to have better display than OnePlus 7
WhatsApp to soon launch animated stickers

News

WhatsApp to soon launch animated stickers
Google wants to know 'how crowded is your train'

News

Google wants to know 'how crowded is your train'
Meizu 16s launch confirmed for April 23

News

Meizu 16s launch confirmed for April 23
Google starts testing some new features in Play Store

News

Google starts testing some new features in Play Store