WhatsApp has a pool of features it is expected to get soon for the sake of making things smooth for people. The latest addition in the “pool of expected features” is the one that involves several improvements for WhatsApp calls. Also Read - WhatsApp said it banned more than 20 lakh Indian accounts in a month

This includes a new changed calling UI for easy accessibility and the ability to join calls with much ease. How this will work? Let’s take a look at this. Also Read - Top Tech News today: Realme Watch 2 Pro launch date, Vivo Y72 launched in India, WhatsApp multi-device feature

WhatsApp to launch new changes for calls

As suggested by WaBetaInfo (which is a reliable source for all things WhatsApp), the popular messaging app is testing the new Tap to Join feature for group calls. This will allow people to become a part of ongoing group calls with ease, which isn’t available right now. Also Read - You can now use WhatsApp web without your phone

Here’s how it will work: If you get an invite to a group video or audio call and you miss it, you will no longer manually have to get access to the call. With this feature, you will see the new ‘Tap to Join’ banner in the Call section of the app, which will let you join a call (provided it’s still on) without asking others to add you.

While this isn’t a major feature, it will keep people away from the hassle of starting a call or waiting for an invite to finally have a gossip session with their friends.

Then there will new calling UI, which will resemble the FaceTime UI. The idea is to make various options (loudspeaker, mute and more) easily accessible. The new UI also introduces a new Ring option and a changed location of the End Call option.

The new feature is now a part of the WhatsApp for iOS beta version 2.21.140.11 and is soon expected to reach the Android beta users. However, it remains to be seen when it will arrive for the general audience.

In related news, WhatsApp for iOS is also beta testing a Snapchat-inspired camera feature that will allow people to send disappearing photos and videos that can be viewed once when the option is enabled, of course.