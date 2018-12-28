comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp top 5 features launched in 2018
News

WhatsApp top 5 features launched in 2018

News

These features have ranged from small useful additions to the apps to larger new feature add-ons to improve the overall experience for users.

  • Published: December 28, 2018 8:58 PM IST
WhatsApp-Business-API-805px

WhatsApp developers have had a busy year as the company has launched a number of new features for the platform. These features have ranged from small useful additions to the apps to larger new feature add-ons to improve the overall experience for users. In fact, the company has also introduced some new features to combat the menace of fake news and disinformation on the platform. WhatsApp is now working on adding a number of new features to the platform in the coming months. However, before the end of the year, we are revisiting the top five features that the developers added to the app in 2018.

WhatsApp sticker

WhatsApp stickers is probably the marquee feature that the company introduced for its users. WhatsApp finally introduced sticker support on its platform, a feature that was already present on other messaging platforms like Telegram and Hike. This new feature captured the imagination of users as it introduced a new way for users to interact with their contacts. The feature also turned out to be significant for Android and iOS app makers because of the way WhatsApp implemented along with its app.

WhatsApp group calling

The company also finally introduced group calling for its users allowing them to add more users to a call. Though the total number of users in a group call can’t exceed beyond four, this feature has turned out to be a good replacement for the cellular conference feature that most users have used. At the end of the year, the company also introduced a new group calling shortcut that makes the process of initiating a group call much easier.

Forward limit on messages

The platform faced a lot of flak this year from the government because of the role it played in the fake news problem. Malicious players have been using the platform to spread disinformation which simply adds to the problem. The problem grew to such proportion that it eventually led to multiple lynching across the country. To combat this, the company introduced a limit on the number of messages that Indian users could forward to their contact list at any given time. The company later rolled out the restriction to other countries in a recent update.

A way to detect suspicious links

In addition to the limit on the number of messages that any user could send to their contact list, the company also introduced a new feature that would warn users in case they are forwarding messages from suspicious websites. This feature is meant to focus on making users aware of what they are sharing and sending to their friends and family on WhatsApp. In case the app detects a suspicious link, it gives users two options, either to visit the link or to go back.

Picture-in-Picture mode

Last but not least, developers working at WhatsApp also introduced a new feature that finally allows users to watch videos without leaving the app. This means that they can simply tap on the video preview link if they receive a link for a Facebook, YouTube or Instagram video and tapping that will open a small window in the app. Users can also tap to make the video full screen, and don’t need to open a new app or open the browser to watch the video.

  • Published Date: December 28, 2018 8:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may be looking at creating foldable smartphones according to latest patent
thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite Season 7, Week 4 challenges: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio: A look at its evolution over the past three years
thumb-img
News
Voluntary censorship is coming soon to Netflix, Hotstar, and Jio

Most Popular

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

Nokia 7.1 Review

WhatsApp top 5 features launched in 2018

MediaTek Helio P90 performs slightly better than Snapdragon 710 on AnTuTu

Chain-snatchers may be taking assistance of Google Maps to target areas with less traffic

LG G8 may not have 5G capabilities: Report

Apple may be looking at creating foldable smartphones according to latest patent

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp top 5 features launched in 2018

News

WhatsApp top 5 features launched in 2018
Reliance Jio: A look at its evolution over the past three years

News

Reliance Jio: A look at its evolution over the past three years
Patanjali drops plans of relaunching WhatsApp-rival Kimbho app

News

Patanjali drops plans of relaunching WhatsApp-rival Kimbho app
Google Duo crosses 1 billion downloads mark on Google Play

News

Google Duo crosses 1 billion downloads mark on Google Play
Top 5 WhatsApp Stickers for Christmas 2018

News

Top 5 WhatsApp Stickers for Christmas 2018

हिंदी समाचार

Voto ने भारत में लॉन्च किए अपने चार एंट्री-लेवल स्मार्टफोन्स, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

TSMC 7nm EUV प्रोसेस वाली पहली चिपसेट हो सकती है Kirin 990

BSNL ने इन पांच प्रीपेड प्लान्स में किए बदलाव, मिल रहा है 66 प्रतिशत ज्यादा टॉकटाइम

मोटोरोला वन पावर के साथ शाओमी Mi 8 सीरीज को मिलनी शुरू हुई नई अपडेट

बार्सिलोना MWC 2019 में पेश हो सकते हैं Huawei P30, P30 Pro स्मार्टफोन

News

WhatsApp top 5 features launched in 2018
News
WhatsApp top 5 features launched in 2018
MediaTek Helio P90 performs slightly better than Snapdragon 710 on AnTuTu

News

MediaTek Helio P90 performs slightly better than Snapdragon 710 on AnTuTu
Chain-snatchers may be taking assistance of Google Maps to target areas with less traffic

News

Chain-snatchers may be taking assistance of Google Maps to target areas with less traffic
LG G8 may not have 5G capabilities: Report

News

LG G8 may not have 5G capabilities: Report
Apple may be looking at creating foldable smartphones according to latest patent

News

Apple may be looking at creating foldable smartphones according to latest patent