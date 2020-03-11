comscore WhatsApp unofficial versions continue to grow more popular | BGR India
WhatsApp unofficial versions more popular than official build in certain regions: Report

Unofficial builds of WhatsApp are reportedly more popular than the app's official builds in African countries.

  Published: March 11, 2020 9:29 AM IST
WhatsApp Dark Mode

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used communication applications and has a large number of users. Unsurprisingly, WhatsApp was also the most downloaded application of 2019. However, the high number of users the app has also meant more users who would want to try out customized versions of the app for more features. GBWhatsApp is an example of a largely used unofficial version of the app.

These unofficial versions of the application often offer a bunch of features and hack the official version that doesn’t have or allow. This includes features like being able to see status updates after they are deleted and more. This has made these unofficial apps very popular in parts of the world.

According to a report by GizChina, unofficial versions of WhatsApp are even more popular than the official application in Africa. Here the popularity is largely driven by certain abilities. These include sending larger files or using multiple accounts simultaneously.

Other popular versions of the application include ‘YoWhatsapp’ and ‘FMWhatsApp’. These applications are reportedly very popular in countries like Nigeria Kenya and South Africa.

What is WhatsApp doing about this?

WhatsApp has warned against the use of unofficial versions plenty of times. The application even went on to ban users of unofficial versions for a certain amount of time as a penalty. However, the efforts have been in vain, as a large number of users still use these customized versions.

WhatsApp Dark Mode is finally here

In other news, the official WhatsApp has finally launched a dark mode for Android and iOS users recently. The update comes after months of waiting through beta testing phases. The dark mode on WhatsApp focuses a lot on text-readability, making the update very friendly to the eyes.

WhatsApp dark mode is finally here for Android and iOS; makes a short film to celebrate

WhatsApp dark mode is finally here for Android and iOS; makes a short film to celebrate

If you are on Android 10, switching your WhatsApp theme to dark is as easy as switching to your phone’s native dark mode. However, you can also just switch the app to dark by diving in the settings. This feature is available on Android 9 as well. Meanwhile, in iOS, the feature only comes to users on iOS 13.

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix Hot 8 में है 5000mAh बैटरी, दोपहर 12 बजे सेल में महज इस कीमत में खरीदें

Realme 6 आज दोपहर 12 बजे फ्लिपकार्ट पर इस कीमत और ऑफर्स के साथ सेल पर आएगा

AnTuTu ने फरवरी 2020 के टॉप 10 पावरफुल एंड्रॉइड स्मार्टफोन की लिस्ट जारी की, देखें कौन है सबसे ज्यादा पावरफुल

iPhone 12 Pro में होगा 64 मेगापिक्सल कैमरा और 4,440mAh बैटरी

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X कल 4K पैनल के साथ फ्लिपकार्ट पर बिक्री के लिए आएगा, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

