comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp unveils 'tipline' to tackle fake news
News

WhatsApp unveils 'tipline' to tackle fake news

News

You will be able to check the authenticity of information received as WhatsApp looks to crack down on fake news ahead of the general election.

  • Published: April 2, 2019 12:27 PM IST
WhatsApp logo photo 805px

WhatsApp unveiled its ‘Checkpoint Tipline’, where people can check the authenticity of information received as the messaging giant looks to crack down on fake news ahead of the general election in the country. “Launched by PROTO, an India-based media skilling startup, this tipline will help create a database of rumors to study misinformation during elections for Checkpoint – a research project commissioned and technically assisted by WhatsApp,” the Facebook-owned company said in a statement.

It added that starting Tuesday, people in India can submit misinformation or rumors they receive to the Checkpoint Tipline on WhatsApp (+91-9643-000-888). Once a WhatsApp user shares a suspicious message with the tipline, PROTO’s verification center will seek to respond and inform the user if the claim made in a message shared is verified or not.

“The response will indicate if the information is classified as true, false, misleading, disputed or out of scope and include any other related information that is available,” the statement said. This centre is equipped to review content in the form of pictures, video links or text and will cover English and four regional languages – Hindi, Telugu, Bengali and Malayalam.

PROTO will also look at working with organizations at grassroots level to submit misinformation circulating across different regions in India during the election period. Facebook, which counts India as one of its largest markets with over 200 million users, had faced flak from the Indian government after a series of mob-lynching incidents, triggered by rumors circulating on WhatsApp, claimed lives last year.

Under pressure to stop rumors and fake news, WhatsApp had last year restricted forwarding messages to five chats at once. It has also been putting out advertisements in newspapers and running television and radio campaigns offering tips to users on how to spot misinformation. With ensuing general elections, the Indian government had warned social media platforms of strong action if any attempt was made to influence the country’s electoral process through undesirable means.

Interestingly, the Indian government through proposed changes in IT rules is seeking to make social media platforms more accountable by mandating them to introduce tools that can identify and disable “unlawful content”. One of the amendments being mulled in the IT intermediary rules (meant for online and social media platforms) will require them to enable tracing out of such originators of information as needed by government agencies that are legally authorized.

However, WhatsApp has so far resisted the government’s demand for identifying message originators, arguing that such a move would undermine the end-to-end encryption and the private nature of the platform, creating a potential for serious misuse. In its statement on Tuesday, WhatsApp said Dig Deeper Media and Meedan – which have previously worked on misinformation-related projects around the world – are helping PROTO to develop the verification and research frameworks for India.

Meedan has developed the technology to support the verification of rumors and will maintain the database of such content that has been processed. To do so, they have expanded their check platform (developed for recent elections in Mexico and France) and integrated it with the WhatsApp Business API, to receive and respond to messages at scale. “The goal of this project is to study the misinformation phenomenon at scale natively in WhatsApp. As more data flows in, we will be able to identify the most susceptible or affected issues, locations, languages, regions, and more,” PROTO founders Ritvvij Parrikh and Nasr ul Hadi said.

The verification reports PROTO sends back will encourage grassroots-level “listening posts” to send more signals for analysis, they added. Following the project, PROTO also plans to submit learnings to the International Center for Journalists to help other organizations learn from the design and operations of this project. “The research from this initiative will help create global benchmarks for those wishing to tackle misinformation in their own markets,” Fergus Bell, founder and CEO, Dig Deeper Media, said.

  • Published Date: April 2, 2019 12:27 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Amazon Echo Show launched in India starting Rs 22,999; specifications, and availability details
News
Amazon Echo Show launched in India starting Rs 22,999; specifications, and availability details
Best smartphones under Rs 40,000 to buy now

News

Best smartphones under Rs 40,000 to buy now

Vodafone offers free 4GB high-speed internet data to subscribers upgrading from 3G to 4G SIM

News

Vodafone offers free 4GB high-speed internet data to subscribers upgrading from 3G to 4G SIM

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Features

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G to go on sale in South Korea on April 5

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G to go on sale in South Korea on April 5

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

Sony WH-CH700N Review

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Nokia X71 with punch hole display launched

Xiaomi ships more than 1.5 million Mi 9 and Mi 9 SE devices

Rajan Anandan, Google VP of South East Asia and India quits to join Sequoia

Sennheiser launches new earbuds at Rs 24,990

New 'smart' pyjamas for better sleep quality developed

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp unveils 'tipline' to tackle fake news

News

WhatsApp unveils 'tipline' to tackle fake news
Nokia 8110 4G gets WhatsApp support on KaiOS

News

Nokia 8110 4G gets WhatsApp support on KaiOS
Facebook adds user-control feature for News Feed

News

Facebook adds user-control feature for News Feed
Facebook tired to use bird-like small drones to bring internet to remote areas

News

Facebook tired to use bird-like small drones to bring internet to remote areas
Facebook accidentally deletes old posts of Mark Zuckerberg; claims difficulty in restoring them

News

Facebook accidentally deletes old posts of Mark Zuckerberg; claims difficulty in restoring them

हिंदी समाचार

अमेजन ने भारत में लॉन्च किया Echo Show, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Vodafone सिम को 4G में करें अपग्रेड, ऐसे मिलेगा 4GB फ्री डाटा

PUBG Mobile ने पेश किए दो सब्सक्रिप्शन प्लान, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

सैमसंग Galaxy A30 का रेड कलर वेरिएंट भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Flipkart Flipstart Days सेल: लैपटॉप, टैबलेट, स्मार्टवॉच से लेकर हेडफोन तक इन प्रोडक्ट्स पर मिल रहा है डिस्काउंट

News

Nokia X71 with punch hole display launched
News
Nokia X71 with punch hole display launched
Xiaomi ships more than 1.5 million Mi 9 and Mi 9 SE devices

News

Xiaomi ships more than 1.5 million Mi 9 and Mi 9 SE devices
Rajan Anandan, Google VP of South East Asia and India quits to join Sequoia

News

Rajan Anandan, Google VP of South East Asia and India quits to join Sequoia
Sennheiser launches new earbuds at Rs 24,990

News

Sennheiser launches new earbuds at Rs 24,990
New 'smart' pyjamas for better sleep quality developed

News

New 'smart' pyjamas for better sleep quality developed