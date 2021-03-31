WhatsApp upcoming features 2021: Instant messaging app may soon let you choose any colour for its interface instead of the same old green

WhatsApp might soon let users change colours in the app. The Facebook-owned messaging app has been reportedly working on this feature and it has appeared during one of the beta tests. Also Read - WhatsApp scam: This 'free Jio Rs 555 plan' message is fake, don't fall for it

As usual, the feature was first spotted by WABetainfo, the site that keeps a regular check of WhatsApp's upcoming features.

WhatsApp upcoming colour change feature

As per the website, "WhatsApp is developing a feature that allows users to change some colours in the app. The feature is under development and there are no further details at the time."

While the site couldn’t clearly specify as to when this feature will arrive in the app, folks at WABetaInfo managed to take a few screenshots of the upcoming feature. As one can see, the feature will allow users to change colours in the chat box. The text on the screen can be seen changed to fluorescent green. Besides this, the screenshots didn’t reveal any other detail about the feature as of yet.

WhatsApp is developing a feature that allows to change some colors in their app. 🎨

The feature is under development and there are no further details at the time. pic.twitter.com/z7DMLjaG6l — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 29, 2021

On a related note, WhatsApp has recently rolled out an in-app support feature for ‘specific beta testers.’ The feature basically allows users’ chat with the messaging platform to report any bugs within the app. WABetaInfo reported that the feature was rolled out to select users via Android beta version 2.21.7.3 update.

“WhatsApp is working on “Support Chat Threads”: they will help you and WhatsApp to manage bug reports. Support Threads are verified end-to-end encrypted chats and they’ll be closed after the issue is fixed. Availability: in a future iOS and Android update,” WABetaInfo noted.

Apparently, WhatsApp will respond to users’ queries in a group chat and users will get the option to choose whether to join the group or not. In case you want to know what features WhatsApp has up its sleeves for the coming months you can check here.

While WhatsApp is putting continuous efforts to improve user experience, it has been put under fire for imposing the privacy policy in India. As per the new privacy policy, certain data would be shared with Facebook. According to Reuters, Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ordered a probe into WhatsApp’s privacy policy update. Moreover, the Indian government has asked WhatsApp to withdraw the proposed changes to the new privacy policy ‘altogether.’ Notably, users have been asked to accept the privacy policy by May 15 failing of which will limit certain functionalities within the app.