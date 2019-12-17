comscore WhatsApp update adds new features including text reminders, group invite blocking | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp update adds new features including text reminders, group invite blocking
News

WhatsApp update adds new features including text reminders, group invite blocking

News

reviously, anyone with your phone number could add you to a group chat, but now it'll not be the case. With updated WhatsApp, you'll find three options in the app’s settings menu.

  • Published: December 17, 2019 11:44 AM IST
whatsapp-stock

WhatsApp has added three new features with the latest update including group invite blocking and text reminders. The Facebook-owned messaging platform is been adding features constantly, and these new features are a nice addition that will completely change the way you use the app.

Last week Any.do, a popular reminders app, announced that it has partnered with WhatsApp for the new reminder feature. Now with the new reminders tool, users will be able to create and receive alerts inside WhatsApp. Unfortunately, this feature isn’t free. Any.do will charge $5.99 per month for this premium feature no matter what your region you live in.

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Also Read

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

“Easily create tasks and get reminders in WhatsApp on any supported device. Create a task by sending a direct message to Any.do or forward a message to Any.do from any of your contacts. Be reminded as soon as tasks are due, straight through WhatsApp. It’s easy, simple and effective!”

Coming to WhatsApp Group invites feature, this feature is even more useful than the existing one. Previously, anyone with your phone number could add you to a group chat, but now it’ll not be the case. With updated WhatsApp, you’ll find three options in the app’s settings menu. These are Everyone, My contacts and My contacts except.

Watch Video: How to enable fingerprint lock on WhatsApp

Last feature is the call waiting feature, but it is not exactly new. WhatsApp started rolling out a stable update for Android users on Google Play with the useful ‘call waiting’ feature recently. Earlier, the same feature was rolled out to iOS users last month.

As you already know, the call waiting feature lets users know for an intermittent call. What this means for WhatsApp Android users is, that they will know if any other person calls them in between an ongoing call. Rather than automatically disconnecting, now your WhatsApp will show an alert and to the second call with an option to ‘End & Accept’ or ‘Decline’.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 17, 2019 11:44 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Realme X2, Buds Air India launch LIVE updates
News
Realme X2, Buds Air India launch LIVE updates
WhatsApp update adds new features including text reminders, group invite blocking

News

WhatsApp update adds new features including text reminders, group invite blocking

Realme Buds Air, Realme X2 India launch today: How to watch live stream

News

Realme Buds Air, Realme X2 India launch today: How to watch live stream

Vivo X30, X30 Pro with Samsung Exynos 980, integrated 5G launched

News

Vivo X30, X30 Pro with Samsung Exynos 980, integrated 5G launched

BSNL reduces validity of Rs 118, Rs 187 and Rs 399 prepaid plans

Telecom

BSNL reduces validity of Rs 118, Rs 187 and Rs 399 prepaid plans

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Realme X2, Buds Air India launch LIVE updates

WhatsApp update adds new features including text reminders, group invite blocking

Realme Buds Air, Realme X2 India launch today: How to watch live stream

Vivo X30, X30 Pro with Samsung Exynos 980, integrated 5G launched

Redmi K30 5G with 12GB RAM, 512GB storage spotted

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Hike Sticker Chat: Top 5 features introduced in 2019

The Best Budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy now

Tata Sky Binge vs Airtel Xstream Stick vs d2h Magic

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp update adds new features including text reminders, group invite blocking

News

WhatsApp update adds new features including text reminders, group invite blocking
Hike Sticker Chat: Top 5 features introduced in 2019

Features

Hike Sticker Chat: Top 5 features introduced in 2019
Marvel Star Chris Hemsworth launches 'Centr' fitness app for Android users

News

Marvel Star Chris Hemsworth launches 'Centr' fitness app for Android users
Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro official specs leaked

News

Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro official specs leaked
Top 10 Samsung, Realme, Nokia phones to get Android 10 update soon

News

Top 10 Samsung, Realme, Nokia phones to get Android 10 update soon

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Buds Air ट्रू वायरलेस ईयरबड्स के लॉन्च से पहले जानें इसके पांच फीचर्स

BSNL ने 118, 187, 399 प्रीपेड प्लान की वैलिडिटी को घटाया, जानें अब इस प्लान में आपको क्या मिलेगा

Realme Buds Air और 4 बैक कैमरे वाला Realme X2 आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, यहां क्लिक कर देखें लाइव इवेंट

Xiaomi Redmi 8 आज दोपहर 12 बजे इन सेल ऑफर्स के साथ Flipkart पर बिक्री के लिए आएगा

Vivo V17 आज से पहली बार Amazon, Flipkart और Vivo स्टोर पर इन ऑफर्स के साथ बिक्री के लिए आया

News

Realme X2, Buds Air India launch LIVE updates
News
Realme X2, Buds Air India launch LIVE updates
WhatsApp update adds new features including text reminders, group invite blocking

News

WhatsApp update adds new features including text reminders, group invite blocking
Realme Buds Air, Realme X2 India launch today: How to watch live stream

News

Realme Buds Air, Realme X2 India launch today: How to watch live stream
Vivo X30, X30 Pro with Samsung Exynos 980, integrated 5G launched

News

Vivo X30, X30 Pro with Samsung Exynos 980, integrated 5G launched
Redmi K30 5G with 12GB RAM, 512GB storage spotted

News

Redmi K30 5G with 12GB RAM, 512GB storage spotted