WhatsApp update adds new features including text reminders, group invite blocking

WhatsApp has added three new features with the latest update including group invite blocking and text reminders. The Facebook-owned messaging platform is been adding features constantly, and these new features are a nice addition that will completely change the way you use the app.

Last week Any.do, a popular reminders app, announced that it has partnered with WhatsApp for the new reminder feature. Now with the new reminders tool, users will be able to create and receive alerts inside WhatsApp. Unfortunately, this feature isn’t free. Any.do will charge $5.99 per month for this premium feature no matter what your region you live in.

“Easily create tasks and get reminders in WhatsApp on any supported device. Create a task by sending a direct message to Any.do or forward a message to Any.do from any of your contacts. Be reminded as soon as tasks are due, straight through WhatsApp. It’s easy, simple and effective!”

Coming to WhatsApp Group invites feature, this feature is even more useful than the existing one. Previously, anyone with your phone number could add you to a group chat, but now it’ll not be the case. With updated WhatsApp, you’ll find three options in the app’s settings menu. These are Everyone, My contacts and My contacts except.

Last feature is the call waiting feature, but it is not exactly new. WhatsApp started rolling out a stable update for Android users on Google Play with the useful ‘call waiting’ feature recently. Earlier, the same feature was rolled out to iOS users last month.

As you already know, the call waiting feature lets users know for an intermittent call. What this means for WhatsApp Android users is, that they will know if any other person calls them in between an ongoing call. Rather than automatically disconnecting, now your WhatsApp will show an alert and to the second call with an option to ‘End & Accept’ or ‘Decline’.