WhatsApp update: Animated Stickers, QR Codes, Dark mode and features
WhatsApp update: Animated Stickers, QR Codes, Dark mode and more features are now official

WhatsApp has confirmed that some of these new features will be rolled out in stable updates over the next few weeks.

  • Updated: July 1, 2020 8:41 PM IST
WhatsApp-Animated Stickers, QR Codes, Dark Mode, Kai OS status Group Video calls

WhatsApp has announced several new and exciting features for its two billion userbase. The Facebook-owned messaging platform is bringing new animated stickers, QR codes, dark mode for desktop & web, and group video call updates out of beta to the stable version of WhatsApp across platforms. Also Read - WhatsApp: How to set up two-step verification for more security

In a press statement on Wednesday, the company has confirmed that some of these new features will be rolled out in stable updates over the next few weeks. To start with, users will soon start seeing the ‘Animated Stickers’ in the latest versions of WhatsApp. As the name suggests, these animated stickers will be moving/gif-video like stickers. Also Read - भारत में कई घंटे WhatsApp रहा डाउन, यूजर्स को हुई ये परेशानी

“While our focus remains on providing a simple, reliable and private way for people to chat with friends and family – we also continue to push forward our product design to make sure WhatsApp remains the most useful way for anyone, anywhere to connect. Today, we are excited to confirm some new features that are rolling out over the next few weeks,” added press statement. Also Read - WhatsApp goes down in India for many users, 'last seen' issues spotted by users

The app will also get QR codes, which will enable users to add a new contact easily. All they will need to do is scan other person’s QR code and it the contact will get added to their WhatsApp.

Coming to the most popular features of WhatsApp, the Dark Mode. Although the Dark Mode is already available for Android and iOS app, but going forward, the same feature will be rolled out to WhatsApp web and desktop version in next few weeks.

As noted by the company, WhatsApp group calls have made improvements. Now with now up to 8 people on a video call, it will be easier for participants to focus on whoever they want by letting the person press and hold to maximize a participant’s video to full screen. The video icon has also been added for a group chat of 8 or less, so you can easily start a group video call with one-tap.

Additionally, WhatsApp Status feature now comes to KaiOS. The KaiOS phone users with WhatsApp can now enjoy the popular feature that lets you share updates that disappear after 24 hours.

  • Published Date: July 1, 2020 7:31 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 1, 2020 8:41 PM IST

