WhatsApp beta update brings in a updated Dark Mode toggle

WhatsApp developers are continuously working on a number of new features for the multimedia messaging platform. These new features multi-platform support along with a proper dark mode along with other features. As per past reports, the company has been working on the dark mode for quite some time. It is also likely that the actual rollout of this feature is still weeks, if not months away. The delay is likely due to the massive WhatsApp user base. Developers want to double and triple-check new updates and features before rolling them out for stable. According to a new report, the new Whatsapp Beta update has hinted at few developments in the dark mode feature.

WhatsApp beta update for Android details

According to a new report from WABetaInfo, the company is busy improving the feature behind the scenes. The new WhatsApp Beta update with version 2.19.353 adds a new toggle in the Settings. However, this new toggle is not available to the public. Instead, similar to most upcoming features, this toggle is hidden to regular Beta users. Taking a closer look, this toggle allows users to select the theme of the app. This toggle features three buttons including “Light”, “Dark”, and a new “Set by Battery Saver” options.

Watch: How to enable fingerprint lock on WhatsApp

The third option means that WhatsApp will automatically change the theme based on the battery saver settings of the device. This update has also removed the “System default” option for unsupported Android versions. Inspecting the feature, Android 9 Pie users and below will be able to see the “Set by Battery Saver” option. However, Android 10 users will continue to see the “System default” option.

WhatsApp has not shared any official timeline on rolling out the dark mode update. The company is continuously working on developing the feature in a comprehensive manner. It also wants to ensure that the feature-set is complete before the actual launch.