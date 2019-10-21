Facebook-owned WhatsApp is testing a new beta update for iOS users. This upcoming update will bring features like hide muted status update, splash screen, and app badge improvements among others. The information about the WhatsApp update is shared by WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp’s new splash screen essentially let users see the WhatsApp logo whenever they open the app on their iPhones. Interestingly, this feature recently rolled out on the Android beta app as well. Dark mode is among the most anticipated features, and it seems to be close to a launch. The beta app shows how the text bubbles will look in dark mode.

The app also improves badge notifications on the iPhone app. Post the update, the app will no longer increment the app badge when messages from muted chats arrive. Lastly, another new feature rolling out will be the ability to hide muted status updates. Previously, muted status updates would appear at the bottom of the list. But with this update, muted status updates will disappear from the screen altogether. Users can revive them from the muted updates tab.

“I always recommend to back up your chat history before updating to the new beta: if there is something wrong with the update, your messages are safe on iCloud and you can downgrade to the precedent version from TestFlight or App Store,” WABetaInfo reported on Friday.

This was first available on beta version for Android. The company is expected to introduce dark mode for users globally soon.

With Inputs from IANS