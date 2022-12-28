comscore WhatsApp update: WhatsApp working on feature to let users select chats on Desktop beta
WhatsApp update: WhatsApp working on feature to let users select chats on Desktop beta

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will provide users the ability to select multiple chats on Desktop beta.

Highlights

  • WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature.
  • The new feature will provide users the ability to select multiple chats on Desktop beta.
  • Soon users will be able to report status updates on desktop beta.
WhatsApp working on feature to let users select chats on Desktop beta

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will provide users the ability to select multiple chats on Desktop beta. When the feature will be released, there will be a new ‘Select Chats’ option within the chat menu, reports WABetaInfo. When users select certain conversations, they will be able to mute or mark all of them as read or unread. This feature is currently under development and it will be released in a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta, the report said. Also Read - WhatsApp to stop working on these 49 smartphones from December 31: Check list here

Last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new feature which would provide users the ability to report status updates right within a new menu in the status section on desktop beta. If users see any suspicious status update that might violate the Terms of Service, they will be able to report it to the moderation team with the new option. Also Read - Instagram hacks: How to enable end-to-end encryption in your chats

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature which will provide users the ability to report status updates on desktop beta. According to WABetaInfo, the new feature will allow users to report a status update right within a new menu in the status section. If users see any suspicious status update that might violate the Terms of Service, they will be able to report it to the moderation team with the new option Also Read - Year Ender 2022: Tech products that died this year

Same as the reporting messages, the status update will be forwarded to the company for moderation reasons so they can see if there is a violation. However, this feature does not break end-to-end encryption.

Nobody, not even WhatsApp and Meta, can see the content of users’ messages and listen to their private calls, but it is important for the company to bring a report option to keep the platform and users safe. The ability to report status updates is under development and will be released in a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta, the report said.

 

With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: December 28, 2022 12:12 PM IST
