WhatsApp users can edit sent messages: know how it will work

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that would allow users to edit messages that have been sent already. According to WABetaInfo an ‘edited’ label will show up beside the text and users can edit a message within 15 minutes of sending it. The ‘edit message’ feature will allow the sender to edit their text within specific time. The new edited feature would be an alternative option to the “delete message” feature. Also Read - WhatsApp starts rolling out Premium plan to select business users: Check details

Also Read - WhatsApp is testing ability to add over 1,024 people to a group chat

As you can see in this screenshot, the label “Edited” will show up when a message has been edited. In addition, WhatsApp will give you exactly 15 minutes to edit a message. As happens with deleted messages for everyone, WhatsApp may not ensure that your message will really be edited if the recipient does not turn on their device within a certain amount of time (probably, a day or a little more). Also Read - WhatsApp's cloned app spying on Indians via recording video, audio: Report

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.22.14: what’s new? • WhatsApp is working on adding a label if the message has been edited, for a future update of the app.

• 15 minutes will be available to edit a message.

• The notification bug is still not fixed.https://t.co/L9htkpKibV pic.twitter.com/FakoOf7Psh — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 13, 2022

“Unfortunately, this feature is under development and we don’t have any information about a release date, and we don’t even have information when a new update will be released that addresses the issue with notifications. As always, we will inform you in a new article on this website when there is a bug-fix update for notifications and a compatible version that lets some lucky beta testers edit their messages,” the report noted.

The Meta-owned messaging app has started rolling out its subscription plan for select business users. This feature is being rolled out to both WhatsApp Business for Android and WhatsApp Business for iOS users on Google Play Store and TestFlight. the premium plan is an optional feature for business account holders and for now, it will give users access to only two features.

The first feature is a custom business link, which is a unique short link that lets customers view the landing business page and easily start a conversation by opening a custom link. A custom link that matches the business name enables customers remember their business link better and connect with the business easily. The report says that when a custom link expires, which will happen when the premium subscription expires, it will be available for other businesses to claim.

In addition, WhatsApp recently announced that it will soon block users from taking screenshots of the images shared in the “view-once” format. This feature is now rolling out for a few beta testers. Recipients will no longer be able to take a screenshot of “view-once” format images or videos.

The report also adds that this feature will also block screen recording if the image is shared in view once format. If someone tries to take a screenshot, they will just capture a blank screen instead. This is similar to what we have seen in OTT apps like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.