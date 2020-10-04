comscore WhatsApp brings mute forever option to Android users | BGR India
  • WhatsApp users can finally Mute users forever
WhatsApp users can finally Mute users forever

WhatsApp is offering the new Mute feature to beta users on Android for now, with iOS likely to get it later.

  Published: October 4, 2020 7:21 PM IST
WhatsApp users can finally mute Groups or a personal chat forever. Till now, you were able to mute someone for 8 hours, one day or one year. But the platform has now added a new option called the Mute Always. The feature is currently available to beta users of the messaging app. But going by history, we expect the feature to roll out for everyone in the coming weeks. Also Read - WhatsApp Web: How to read messages without actually opening the chat

As highlighted by reliable tipster WAbetainfo, the feature is available through beta version 2.20.201.10 on Android. Mute option on WhatsApp is one of the most popular feature used by millions of users. It allows them to block notifications from a particular contact or group. This way, they won’t be alerted about messages from the muted contact or group. And with Always Mute option, you can manually make sure that contact or group is on mute forever. The feature will be available through the same settings. Also Read - WhatsApp or anybody else cannot read your chats, company assures highest privacy standards

Head over to any chat or group, click on the three dots at the top right and open ‘Mute Notifications’ option. Over there, you will be asked the duration of the mute to be enabled. Now, select from 8 hours, 1 day or always. Also Read - WhatsApp dark mode is finally here for Android and iOS; makes a short film to celebrate

WhatsApp is used by over billions of users across the globe, with most of them using it through Android phones. The always mute feature is compatible with Android for now. But we’re hoping it comes to iOS as well in the near future.

WhatsApp assures complete privacy

In other news, WhatsApp recently issued its statements following a string of accusations questioning the app’s privacy. The accusations came after the investigation leading up to the death of the popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a few personal WhatsApp chats of the accused were leaked. “WhatsApp protects your messages with end-to-end encryption so that only you and the person you’re communicating with can read what is sent, and nobody in between can access it, not even WhatsApp,” said the app.

  Published Date: October 4, 2020 7:21 PM IST

Best Sellers