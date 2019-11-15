WhatsApp is expected to get a native dark mode with a dark default wallpaper in the next few days. The Facebook-owned messaging platform has been building the feature for some time. In the past few weeks, the beta build of WhatsApp for Android has given away key details. The switch from light theme to dark theme seems to be right around the corner. However, as noted before, Android 10 users can force the app to display dark theme on Android 10. As noted by XDA Developers, the option for force enabling dark themes across unsupported apps has been present since Android Q.

So, forcefully enabling dark theme is not a new feature. Since more apps have adopted dark theme by default, it is not that popular. However, if you are impatient and want dark theme on WhatsApp, you can do so now. In order to enable dark mode on WhatsApp, all you need is a smartphone running Android 10. On a smartphone running Android 10, you will need to enable Developer Options from settings. In order to enable Developer Options, go to About Phone and tap on build number seven times.

Once Developers Options is enabled, go to the “Override force-dark” setting and enable it. When you enable this option, the system will activate dark color palette for WhatsApp and other unsupported applications. It is important to note that this setting only inverts the color palette and turns light background into a dark background. The native implementation planned by WhatsApp with dark theme and default dark wallpaper should be much better in terms of appearance. If you have a smartphone with older version of Android then you can enable dark theme by using force-enable option.

On ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie, Realme 3 and Realme 3i users can force dark mode to unsupported apps. In order to enable it, go to dark mode setting and enable WhatsApp from ‘Dark Mode for Third-Party Apps’ option.You can also trigger dark mode on smartphones running Android older than Pie. In order to do so, you will need to trigger the setting through ADB or other dedicated apps. This option will, however, not work with all devices. Some manufacturers completely disable the night option on their devices.