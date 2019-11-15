comscore WhatsApp users can enable dark mode through developer options
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp users can forcefully enable dark mode through developer options: Here is how
News

WhatsApp users can forcefully enable dark mode through developer options: Here is how

News

WhatsApp is expected to officially add dark mode to its app in the next few days. However, if you are impatient, here is how you can go dark on WhatsApp.

  • Published: November 15, 2019 8:53 AM IST
whatsapp-stock

WhatsApp is expected to get a native dark mode with a dark default wallpaper in the next few days. The Facebook-owned messaging platform has been building the feature for some time. In the past few weeks, the beta build of WhatsApp for Android has given away key details. The switch from light theme to dark theme seems to be right around the corner. However, as noted before, Android 10 users can force the app to display dark theme on Android 10. As noted by XDA Developers, the option for force enabling dark themes across unsupported apps has been present since Android Q.

So, forcefully enabling dark theme is not a new feature. Since more apps have adopted dark theme by default, it is not that popular. However, if you are impatient and want dark theme on WhatsApp, you can do so now. In order to enable dark mode on WhatsApp, all you need is a smartphone running Android 10. On a smartphone running Android 10, you will need to enable Developer Options from settings. In order to enable Developer Options, go to About Phone and tap on build number seven times.

WhatsApp, whatsapp dark mode, whatsapp on android, whatsapp for iOS, whatsapp features

Photo: XDA Developers

Once Developers Options is enabled, go to the “Override force-dark” setting and enable it. When you enable this option, the system will activate dark color palette for WhatsApp and other unsupported applications. It is important to note that this setting only inverts the color palette and turns light background into a dark background. The native implementation planned by WhatsApp with dark theme and default dark wallpaper should be much better in terms of appearance. If you have a smartphone with older version of Android then you can enable dark theme by using force-enable option.

Watch: How to enable fingerprint lock on WhatsApp

On ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie, Realme 3 and Realme 3i users can force dark mode to unsupported apps. In order to enable it, go to dark mode setting and enable WhatsApp from ‘Dark Mode for Third-Party Apps’ option.You can also trigger dark mode on smartphones running Android older than Pie. In order to do so, you will need to trigger the setting through ADB or other dedicated apps. This option will, however, not work with all devices. Some manufacturers completely disable the night option on their devices.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 15, 2019 8:53 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp users can forcefully enable dark mode through developer options
News
WhatsApp users can forcefully enable dark mode through developer options
Vivo S5 with quad rear cameras, punch-hole display launched

News

Vivo S5 with quad rear cameras, punch-hole display launched

Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 launched; features, specifications, and more

News

Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 launched; features, specifications, and more

Tata Sky Binge users can now stream premium ZEE5 content at no extra cost

News

Tata Sky Binge users can now stream premium ZEE5 content at no extra cost

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10 buyers get up to 32% discount on select devices

Deals

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10 buyers get up to 32% discount on select devices

Most Popular

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop Review

LG G8s ThinQ Review

Coolpad Cool 5 Review

Lenovo ThinkPad T490 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold Review

HTC Desire 19s with triple cameras launched

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a secret TikTok account: Report

Infinix S5 Lite to launch today on Flipkart: All you need to know

WhatsApp users can forcefully enable dark mode through developer options

Vivo S5 with quad rear cameras, punch-hole display launched

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Top 10 WhatsApp features introduced in 2019 so far

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp users can forcefully enable dark mode through developer options

News

WhatsApp users can forcefully enable dark mode through developer options
Samsung Galaxy M20 and M30 Android 10 update already in works

News

Samsung Galaxy M20 and M30 Android 10 update already in works
Realme 5s full specifications leaked; 48MP quad-camera setup and more

News

Realme 5s full specifications leaked; 48MP quad-camera setup and more
Facebook Pay to work across WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger

News

Facebook Pay to work across WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger
WhatsApp beta for Android brings new camera icon and fix for voice message bug

News

WhatsApp beta for Android brings new camera icon and fix for voice message bug

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix S5 Lite स्मार्टफोन भारत में 7,999 रुपये में इन खूबियों के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Airtel vs Vodafone vs Jio: ये हैं 28 दिन वैलिडिटी वाले सबसे सस्ते रिचार्ज प्लान

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale में 13 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते मिल रहें हैं स्मार्टफोन

Tata Sky vs Airtel Xstream Fibre : जानें किसका अनलिमिटेड ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान है बेस्ट

Oppo Fantastic Days Sale में सस्ती कीमत पर मिल रहे हैं ये सभी स्मार्टफोन

News

HTC Desire 19s with triple cameras launched
News
HTC Desire 19s with triple cameras launched
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a secret TikTok account: Report

News

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a secret TikTok account: Report
Infinix S5 Lite to launch today on Flipkart: All you need to know

News

Infinix S5 Lite to launch today on Flipkart: All you need to know
WhatsApp users can forcefully enable dark mode through developer options

News

WhatsApp users can forcefully enable dark mode through developer options
Vivo S5 with quad rear cameras, punch-hole display launched

News

Vivo S5 with quad rear cameras, punch-hole display launched