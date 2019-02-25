comscore
WhatsApp users can now file a complaint with DoT against offensive messages

A screenshot of the offensive message along with the mobile number needs to be furnished to register a complaint.

  • Published: February 25, 2019 9:27 AM IST
WhatsApp is one of the popular and widely used instant messaging platform used by millions of billions of people across the globe, and India has a big user base too. While WhatsApp makes easy to communicate, the platform also makes it easy for anyone to spread fake news, or harass people. There can be offensive messages, death threats and much more.

While blocking the person is an option, the Department of Telecom (DoT) is now offering some relief to users by allowing them to register a complaint against offensive messages. The victim just needs to furnish a screenshot of the message along with the mobile number and e-mail it to ccaddn-dot@nic.in.

“If anyone is receiving abusive/offensive/death threats/ vulgar WhatsApp messages, please send screenshots of the message along with the mobile numbers at ccaddn-dot@nic.in. We will take it up with the telecom operators and police heads for necessary action,” DoT Controller Communications Ashish Joshi tweeted.

The move comes after several public figures, including journalists, complained about receiving abusive and threatening messages. The DoT, in an order on February 19, had said that license conditions bar carriage of objectionable, obscene or unauthorized content in any form on the network.

The order directed all telecom service providers to take immediate action against their customers for sending such messages as it is also a violation of customer declaration in the customer application form.

With inputs from PTI.

