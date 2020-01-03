comscore WhatsApp users in India sent 20 billion messages on New Year's Eve
WhatsApp users in India sent 20 billion messages on New Year's Eve, 100 billion globally

WhatsApp data also showed that of the 100 billion messages sent, more than 12 billion were picture messages sent around the world on New Year's Eve.

  • Published: January 3, 2020 3:52 PM IST
whatsapp-stock

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has revealed that during the 24 hours leading up to midnight on New Years Eve, over 20 billion messages were sent via the private messaging app in India alone. WhatsApp has over 40 crore users in India. Worldwide, a record-breaking 100 billion messages were sent via the private messaging app on New Year’s Eve.

In WhatsApp’s 10-year history, December 31, 2019, saw more messages sent than on any previous day. WhatsApp data also showed that of the 100 billion messages sent, more than 12 billion were picture messages sent around the world on New Year’s Eve.

It seems fair to assume that a very large number of the messages sent on December 31st were wishing someone a ‘Happy New Year’. The top 5 most popular WhatsApp features with its users worldwide over the course of 2019 were text messaging, status, picture messaging, calling and voice notes.

“As we recover from New Year’s Eve’s celebrations and look ahead to 2020, WhatsApp can reveal that, during the 24 hours leading up to midnight on New Year’s Eve, a record-breaking number of messages were sent via the private messaging app worldwide. More than 100 billion messages were sent via WhatsApp, globally on December 31st, as people all over the world chose to privately communicate with their friends and family at the turn of the decade,” noted WhatsApp in a statement on Friday.

In 2018 also, WhatsApp users in India sent over 20 billion messages on December 31. In total, WhatsApp revealed that of the 75 billion messages were shared, while around 20 billion were just from India. These figures the highest-ever number of messages shared on the platform, which has over 1 billion users worldwide and counts India as its biggest market with 200 million users. It is notable that WhatsApp suffered an outage lasting more than an hour late on December 31, 2017 and in the early hours from January 1, 2018.

Watch Video: How to enable fingerprint lock on WhatsApp

In a statement, WhatsApp said the 75 billion messages sent worldwide included more than 13 billion images and 5 billion videos. The company says it recorded this data is only for 12am to 11:59pm PST on December 31.

Written with inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 3, 2020 3:52 PM IST

