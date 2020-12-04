WhatsApp has launched several new features this year. The messaging platform is now working on updating its terms and privacy policy which WhatsApp users will need to accept new terms of services to continue using their WhatsApp account in the long run. Also Read - WhatsApp tips: How to set custom WhatsApp wallpaper for individual chats

Failing to accept the new or updated terms, users will lose access to their WhatsApp account next year, suggests a report coming from WABetaInfo. The report suggested that the messaging platform will update its terms of services in 2021, which will take effect starting February 8.

Whats does it mean?

The report noted that if users do not agree to the new privacy rules by the slated timeline they could lose access to their account or will need to delete their WhatsApp account. WABetaInfo also shared a screenshot of the new Terms and Privacy Policy Updates which noted that users can either "accept the new terms, or delete their accounts".

According to the same report and the screenshot shared, the new Terms and Privacy Policy of the messaging platform will include more information about WhatsApp’s service and how user data is processed. The terms of service will also mention how businesses will be able to use Facebook’s services to store and manage chats and other information.

The report further stated that the new terms will come into effect on February 8, 2021. It mentioned a disclaimer that stated, “After this date, you’ll need to accept the new terms to continue using WhatsApp or you can always delete your account.” The report also mentioned that the February 8 date could change and the updated terms of services could be announced in the next few weeks.