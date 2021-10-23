comscore WhatsApp violates Indian users' rights by denying dispute resolution claims Centre
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp violates Indian users' rights by denying dispute resolution claims Centre
News

WhatsApp violates Indian users' rights by denying dispute resolution claims Centre

News

WhatsApp had moved the High Court, challenging the new IT rules on the grounds that they violate the right to privacy and are unconstitutional.

  • Published: October 23, 2021 3:33 PM IST
whatsapp

The Centre on Friday intimated the Delhi High Court that Facebook-owned WhatsApp has already violated the fundamental rights of users in the country by denying dispute resolution rights while opposing a plea filed by WhatsApp and Facebook against the new IT rules. Also Read - Facebook to pay French news publishers for using its content

Through an affidavit, the Ministry of Electronics and IT stated that the US-based tech giants challenge is not maintainable. Also Read - WhatsApp to stop working on these Android phones, iPhones from Nov 1: Check the list of devices

WhatsApp had moved the High Court, challenging the new IT rules on the grounds that they violate the right to privacy and are unconstitutional. Objecting to the new IT rules, WhatsApp claimed that they are forced to ‘track’ the origin of messages received through the network. Also Read - Facebook’s new name could be Meta or Horizon, or will it be called FB?

According to reports, the Mark Zuckerberg-owned platform filed the petition on May 25, the last day to comply with the new criteria.

WhatsApp had previously stated that it would not breach encryption because it jeopardises the privacy of its users.

According to the new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, it is mandatory for social media intermediaries like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to trace chats and make provisions to identify the first originator of the information.

Earlier, WhatsApp had told the Delhi High Court that till the Data Protection Bill comes into force, it would not compel users to opt for its new privacy policy as it has been put on hold. In June, the Delhi High Court refused to stay a notice issued by the Competition Commission of India, asking the platform to furnish certain information in connection with the probe, ordered in March, on the instant messaging app’s new updated privacy policy.

(With inputs from IANS)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 23, 2021 3:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp violates Indian users' rights by denying dispute resolution claims Centre
News
WhatsApp violates Indian users' rights by denying dispute resolution claims Centre
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy The Definitive Edition trailer released

Gaming

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy The Definitive Edition trailer released

Paytm IPO in November? SEBI gives go ahead to the nation's biggest initial public offering

News

Paytm IPO in November? SEBI gives go ahead to the nation's biggest initial public offering

Smartphone sales to reach an all-time high; how does that impact us?

Mobiles

Smartphone sales to reach an all-time high; how does that impact us?

You will have to pay a lot more to use Amazon Prime

Entertainment

You will have to pay a lot more to use Amazon Prime

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

WhatsApp violates Indian users' rights by denying dispute resolution claims Centre

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy The Definitive Edition trailer released

Paytm IPO in November? SEBI gives go ahead to the nation's biggest initial public offering

Smartphone sales to reach an all-time high; how does that impact us?

You will have to pay a lot more to use Amazon Prime

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Part 2: All you need to know

Are Chinese brands making the Indian government jittery?

Why Google is not launching Pixel 6 series in India

Apple Unleashed Event 2021: MacBook Prices and Samsung Takes a Dig At Apple

4 reasons why your electric vehicle is losing its range

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp violates Indian users' rights by denying dispute resolution claims Centre

News

WhatsApp violates Indian users' rights by denying dispute resolution claims Centre
Facebook decides to pay French newspaper for using its content: Check details

News

Facebook decides to pay French newspaper for using its content: Check details
Facebook s new name could be Meta or Horizon, or will it be called FB?

News

Facebook s new name could be Meta or Horizon, or will it be called FB?
WhatsApp to stop working on these Android phones, iPhones from Nov 1

Mobiles

WhatsApp to stop working on these Android phones, iPhones from Nov 1
Apple AR/VR headset mass production may be delayed until end of 2022 : Report

Wearables

Apple AR/VR headset mass production may be delayed until end of 2022 : Report

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Watch 2: बड़ी एमोलेड डिस्प्ले के साथ अगले हफ्ते होगा लॉन्च

Free Fire Redeem Codes for Today (23 October): आज फ्री में मिलेंगे diamond voucher समेत कई रिवॉर्ड, जानें क्लेम करने का तरीका

Flipkart Sale का आखिरी दिन, Apple, OPPO, Vivo, Motorola के लेटेस्ट 5G फोन पर बंपर छूट

TCL Tab Pro 5G बड़ी बैटरी और स्क्रीन के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

BSNL ने यूजर्स को दिया दिवाली गिफ्ट, सस्ते किए ये तीन प्रीपेड प्लान

Latest Videos

Noise ColorFit Ultra, ColorFit Brio smartwatches available with Rs 3,000 off during Diwali sale

News

Noise ColorFit Ultra, ColorFit Brio smartwatches available with Rs 3,000 off during Diwali sale
Apple Devices face major Shortage Crisis | Know Why | BGR India

News

Apple Devices face major Shortage Crisis | Know Why | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Part 2: All you need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Part 2: All you need to know
Motorola Edge 20 Pro Review in English, Affordable Premium Smartphone, BGR India

Reviews

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Review in English, Affordable Premium Smartphone, BGR India

News

WhatsApp violates Indian users' rights by denying dispute resolution claims Centre
News
WhatsApp violates Indian users' rights by denying dispute resolution claims Centre
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy The Definitive Edition trailer released

Gaming

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy The Definitive Edition trailer released
Paytm IPO in November? SEBI gives go ahead to the nation's biggest initial public offering

News

Paytm IPO in November? SEBI gives go ahead to the nation's biggest initial public offering
Smartphone sales to reach an all-time high; how does that impact us?

Mobiles

Smartphone sales to reach an all-time high; how does that impact us?
You will have to pay a lot more to use Amazon Prime

Entertainment

You will have to pay a lot more to use Amazon Prime

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers