comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp warns clones to cease bogus operations in India
News

WhatsApp warns clones to cease bogus operations in India

News

A media report said how political activists and digital marketers are bypassing restrictions on forwards by using counterfeit versions of the popular messaging app and other software tools costing as little as Rs 1,000.

  • Updated: May 16, 2019 9:20 PM IST
whatsapp-ios

Companies in India claiming that they can help people send bulk messages on WhatsApp must cease operations, the Facebook-owned messaging app warned on Thursday. A media report on Wednesday said how political activists and digital marketers are bypassing restrictions on forwards by using counterfeit versions of the popular messaging app and other software tools costing as little as Rs 1,000.

WhatsApp said it had sent cease and desist letters to companies claiming to offer such services. “Ahead of the India election, we have stepping up our ability to identify and ban accounts engaged in abuse, including bulk or automated messages,” a WhatsApp spokesperson told IANS in a statement.

“We ban approximately two million accounts for such abuse and have sent cease and desist letters to companies claiming to offer such services,” the spokesperson added. Following allegations that rumours spread on WhatsApp were linked to dozens of lynching incidents last year, the app set a limit on forwarding messages to just five chats.

WhatsApp said that the initiative reduced the amount of forwarded messages on the platform by over 25 per cent.
But the counterfeit versions of the app appear to overcome this restriction and political activists and digital marketers are reportedly jumping at the opportunity.

Apps such as “GBWhatsApp” and “JTWhatsApp” allowed political party workers to bypass WhatsApp’s restrictions, said the report, adding that the apps resemble WhatsApp and can be downloaded for free from several tech blogs.
“We also go beyond the platform where possible. We work with providers to ban third-party apps that claim to provide unauthorised services for our platform,” said the WhatsApp spokesperson.

“In addition, when we see companies claiming they can send bulk messages on WhatsApp, we demand they cease operations and reserve all rights available to us under applicable law,” the company added. The company has seen that some attackers attempt to modify WhatsApp software and trade unauthorized APK files to get around the constraints coded into the client itself.

“These modifications cannot circumvent our detection systems that run on our servers and apply to all users without exception. “Still, we are improving our ability to detect these modified versions of WhatsApp as they both violate our Terms of Service and pose a security risk to users that have installed them on their device,” the company said in its White Paper recently.

  • Published Date: May 16, 2019 9:20 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 16, 2019 9:20 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Asus Zenfone 6 Hands on and First Impressions
Review
Asus Zenfone 6 Hands on and First Impressions
Asus Zenfone 6 launched: Price, specifications, features

News

Asus Zenfone 6 launched: Price, specifications, features

Infinix Note 5 gets Rs 3,000 discount on Flipkart

News

Infinix Note 5 gets Rs 3,000 discount on Flipkart

PUBG Mobile update goes live with Season 7

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update goes live with Season 7

OnePlus 7 Pro pre-booking offers extended

News

OnePlus 7 Pro pre-booking offers extended

Most Popular

Asus Zenfone 6 Hands on and First Impressions

Realme C2 Review

Realme X First Impressions

OnePlus 7 Pro Review

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review

Asus Zenfone 6 launched: Price, specifications, features

50% smartphones to have 3 cameras or more by 2021

Mobile handset shipments decline 25 percent in Q1 2019

WhatsApp warns clones to cease bogus operations in India

Infinix Note 5 gets Rs 3,000 discount on Flipkart

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp warns clones to cease bogus operations in India

News

WhatsApp warns clones to cease bogus operations in India
WhatsApp Beta for iOS brings notification stickers

News

WhatsApp Beta for iOS brings notification stickers
Why you should immediately update WhatsApp

News

Why you should immediately update WhatsApp
WhatsApp fixes bug that installed spyware via voice calling; urges users to upgrade app

News

WhatsApp fixes bug that installed spyware via voice calling; urges users to upgrade app
WhatsApp discovers spyware attack via voice calling

News

WhatsApp discovers spyware attack via voice calling

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 का रेंडर लीक, Xiao AI वॉइस असिस्टेंट और PPG मॉनिटरिंग जैसे नए फीचर्स से होगा लैस

2021 तक 50% स्मार्टफोन में होंगे तीन या उससे अधिक कैमरे

Infinix Note 5 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 3 हजार रुपये घटी

भारत में सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाले टॉप तीन स्मार्टफोन में Xiaomi के Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 6 Pro और Redmi Y2 डिवाइस शामिल

पुरानी विंडो का इस्तेमाल करना सुरक्षित नहीं है : माइक्रोसॉफ्ट

News

Asus Zenfone 6 launched: Price, specifications, features
News
Asus Zenfone 6 launched: Price, specifications, features
50% smartphones to have 3 cameras or more by 2021

News

50% smartphones to have 3 cameras or more by 2021
Mobile handset shipments decline 25 percent in Q1 2019

News

Mobile handset shipments decline 25 percent in Q1 2019
WhatsApp warns clones to cease bogus operations in India

News

WhatsApp warns clones to cease bogus operations in India
Infinix Note 5 gets Rs 3,000 discount on Flipkart

News

Infinix Note 5 gets Rs 3,000 discount on Flipkart