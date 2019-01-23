comscore
WhatsApp was down in parts of the world last night; service restored back

The service was down in Europe, North America, India, Indonesia, parts of South America, and South-West of Asia for about an hour.

  Published: January 23, 2019 11:10 AM IST
It looks like WhatsApp servers went down in some parts of the world last night for a period on an hour. According to the reports on the internet, the outage started around 11 PM and went on for about 12 midnight. To its credit, it seems that the Facebook-owned company fixed the problem immediately after detecting the initial reports. Inspecting the reports, it looks like the service was down in Europe, North America, India, Indonesia, parts of South America, and South-West of Asia. The company has not issued any official statement on the reports of the service outage.

According to service outage maps by Outage.net and DownDetector, thousands of users reported the outage. Though, it is also likely that most users did not realize that the app was down as it was quite late in the night. It is also possible that some of the users may have thought that connectivity issues in WhatsApp were likely because of their internet connection instead of a problem with WhatsApp. The outage maps also indicate that parts of the world including the majority of Russia, China Australia, Canada, and Africa did not experience the outage.

According to the service monitoring websites mentioned above, this is the first major service interruption in the last two months and the first for 2019. This comes days after the company announced that it is expanding the limitations on message forward functionality to users across the globe.

WhatsApp expands message forwarding limit globally, aims to fight fake news

WhatsApp expands message forwarding limit globally, aims to fight fake news

WhatsApp has rolled out this feature in an attempt to fight the problem of fake news that took the internet by storm. The company also added that it wants to pull back the focus of the platform “on private messaging with close contacts” instead of misusing it to cause problems in the society.

