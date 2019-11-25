comscore WhatsApp Web gets Grouped Stickers: Check out the details | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp Web finally gets Grouped Stickers: Here's how to enable this new feature
News

WhatsApp Web finally gets Grouped Stickers: Here's how to enable this new feature

News

As part of the update, the company is rolling out the ability to stack multiple stickers together in a group. The new grouped stickers feature is similar to what we have seen with grouped multimedia.

  • Published: November 25, 2019 4:09 PM IST
WhatsApp Web

Multimedia messaging platform WhatsApp is currently rolled out a new update to its WhatsApp Web users. As part of the update, the company is rolling out the ability to stack multiple stickers together in a group. The new grouped stickers feature is similar to what we have seen with grouped multimedia. WhatsApp automatically groups multiple images or videos together to keep the conversation less cluttered. In fact, this is not the first time that we are talking about this feature.

WhatsApp Web update details

As noted in the past, the company started testing this new feature back in August 2019. Now, months after the initial tests, the company seems to have rolled the feature to all WhatsApp Web users. Past reports clarified that the grouped stickers feature is part of the grouped multimedia feature. WhatsApp Web does not come with support for the grouped multimedia feature. In extension, the Web version also did not group stickers automatically. As per a report from WABetaInfo, the company seems to be gradually rolling out this feature to users. We are unsure if this means that WhatsApp is also rolling out grouped multimedia. To be clear, multimedia refers to images, and videos in this case.

Watch: How to enable dark mode on WhatsApp Web

Both grouped multimedia and stickers are already available on Android and iOS WhatsApp apps. WABetaInfo also noted that users should close and re-open their WhatsApp Web window or tab to get this new feature. Though, we could not get our WhatsApp Web to update to verify the rollout. However, as mentioned above, the company may be rolling out the change in a phased manner.

How to get dark mode on WhatsApp Web right now

Also Read

How to get dark mode on WhatsApp Web right now

This comes around the same time when WhatsApp is making some small changes to its Beta version for Android and iOS. These updates include updating different icons in the app and further work on multiple device support. The company is working on registration notifications to lay the groundwork for multiple device support.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 25, 2019 4:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Realme X50 5G smartphone coming soon; teaser and details
News
Realme X50 5G smartphone coming soon; teaser and details
Shattered Web player models banned by major CS:GO tournaments

Gaming

Shattered Web player models banned by major CS:GO tournaments

WhatsApp Web gets Grouped Stickers: Check out all the details

News

WhatsApp Web gets Grouped Stickers: Check out all the details

Realme releases roadmap for Android 10 based customized UI update

News

Realme releases roadmap for Android 10 based customized UI update

Tata Sky vs Airtel Digital TV compared

News

Tata Sky vs Airtel Digital TV compared

Most Popular

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE Review

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Vivo U20 Review

Realme 5s first impressions

Realme X50 5G smartphone coming soon; teaser and details

WhatsApp Web gets Grouped Stickers: Check out all the details

Realme releases roadmap for Android 10 based customized UI update

Tata Sky vs Airtel Digital TV compared

Huawei MatePad Pro with punch-hole display launched

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

How Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is made in India

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp Web gets Grouped Stickers: Check out all the details

News

WhatsApp Web gets Grouped Stickers: Check out all the details
Realme releases roadmap for Android 10 based customized UI update

News

Realme releases roadmap for Android 10 based customized UI update
Huawei MatePad Pro with punch-hole display launched

News

Huawei MatePad Pro with punch-hole display launched
Samsung Galaxy S10 update in beta rolling out: Check out details

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 update in beta rolling out: Check out details
Nokia Smart TV images leaked ahead of India launch

Smart TVs

Nokia Smart TV images leaked ahead of India launch

हिंदी समाचार

Oneplus साल 2020 तक 50 शहरों में शुरू करेगा 100 एक्सपीरियंस स्टोर

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया टीज

Xiaomi भारत में 29 नवंबर से 2 दिसंबर तक आयोजित करेगी Black Friday Sale

OnePlus और Amazon मना रहे हैं 5वीं एनिवर्सरी, स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है डिस्काउंट

Aadhaar Card App : पहले से ज्यादा सिक्योर हुई mAadhaar ऐप

News

Realme X50 5G smartphone coming soon; teaser and details
News
Realme X50 5G smartphone coming soon; teaser and details
WhatsApp Web gets Grouped Stickers: Check out all the details

News

WhatsApp Web gets Grouped Stickers: Check out all the details
Realme releases roadmap for Android 10 based customized UI update

News

Realme releases roadmap for Android 10 based customized UI update
Tata Sky vs Airtel Digital TV compared

News

Tata Sky vs Airtel Digital TV compared
Huawei MatePad Pro with punch-hole display launched

News

Huawei MatePad Pro with punch-hole display launched