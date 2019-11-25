Multimedia messaging platform WhatsApp is currently rolled out a new update to its WhatsApp Web users. As part of the update, the company is rolling out the ability to stack multiple stickers together in a group. The new grouped stickers feature is similar to what we have seen with grouped multimedia. WhatsApp automatically groups multiple images or videos together to keep the conversation less cluttered. In fact, this is not the first time that we are talking about this feature.

WhatsApp Web update details

As noted in the past, the company started testing this new feature back in August 2019. Now, months after the initial tests, the company seems to have rolled the feature to all WhatsApp Web users. Past reports clarified that the grouped stickers feature is part of the grouped multimedia feature. WhatsApp Web does not come with support for the grouped multimedia feature. In extension, the Web version also did not group stickers automatically. As per a report from WABetaInfo, the company seems to be gradually rolling out this feature to users. We are unsure if this means that WhatsApp is also rolling out grouped multimedia. To be clear, multimedia refers to images, and videos in this case.

Watch: How to enable dark mode on WhatsApp Web

Both grouped multimedia and stickers are already available on Android and iOS WhatsApp apps. WABetaInfo also noted that users should close and re-open their WhatsApp Web window or tab to get this new feature. Though, we could not get our WhatsApp Web to update to verify the rollout. However, as mentioned above, the company may be rolling out the change in a phased manner.

This comes around the same time when WhatsApp is making some small changes to its Beta version for Android and iOS. These updates include updating different icons in the app and further work on multiple device support. The company is working on registration notifications to lay the groundwork for multiple device support.