There are times when you want to read a message on WhatsApp and don’t even want to open the chat. There are a few simple ways to check WhatsApp messages without letting the person know. If you are using the mobile app, then you probably already know that you can check all the messages in the notifications panel. If the message is deleted, you can still check it there. But, what if you miss the messages in the notification panel. Also Read - OnePlus 8T Pro will not launch this year, confirms OnePlus founder and CEO

The other way to read the messages is to use the WhatsApp widget. You just need to long-press on the home screen and tap on Widgets. You will find a lot of shortcuts there. For the WhatsApp widget, you will have to scroll down. Once you find it, long-press on it, and drag and drop it on one of the screens, alongside other apps. In order to check deleted messages, you can download a third-party app from Google Play Store. Also Read - Instagram critical bug fixed by Facebook, could allow hackers to turn your phone into a spying tool

All this is for the Android version of the messaging app. Now, how you can check messages on WhatsApp Web without actually opening the chat. This is way too easy and you might have even witnessed it. In case you are not aware of how to read the messages without letting the person know, then you will be surprised to know about it. Also Read - Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 6.3 reportedly launching in November; Expected specifications, features

WhatsApp Web: How to read messages without opening the chat

Step 1: Open WhatsApp Web

Step 2: Login by scanning the QR code from the mobile app.

Step 3: If you receive any message on WhatsApp Web, you just need to place the cursor on the chat, and you will be able to see the full message floating. This way you won’t have to open the chat separately and you can check all the messages on the web version.