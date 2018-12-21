WhatsApp Web gets Picture-in-Picture feature for shared videos

Whatsapp keeps on incorporating intriguing features to its platform, making it more engaging and convenient for users. The popular messaging company has now added yet another feature for its WhatsApp Web users, called Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode.

WaBetaInfo reported that with this feature, users can watch a shared video while chatting with their contacts. In simpler terms, WhatsApp users can watch any YouTube or Instagram videos without even closing the same app as they won’t be redirected to any external pages from a chat window.

In order to experience this feature, one needs to be on the latest 0.3.1846 version of WhatsApp Web. Additionally, one doesn’t need to download the update as every time you open the web version of WhatsApp, it by default checks if there is a new update and installs it at the next launch. If you haven’t received the latest 0.3.1846 version and you still notice that it’s the older one, try and clear the cache of your browser. One can test the feature by simply sending or receiving a video in a WhatsApp chat.

Watch: WhatsApp features in 2017

The report also stated that “WhatsApp was testing this feature also for videos hosted on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Streamable, but it seems they decided to start to enable it for shared videos.” The Facebook-owned company had recently rolled out the PiP feature for all its Android smartphone users, which is available on 2.18.385 WhatsApp version and above.

Additionally, previous reports suggested that WhatsApp will soon introduce Dark Mode to its platform. This feature should help reduce smartphone’s battery drainage issue to some extent, further improving the experience, especially the ones with an OLED panel.