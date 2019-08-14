WhatsApp continues to improve the overall messaging experience on its platform. While we have seen the company introduce new features on the Android and iOS apps, it hasn’t forgotten about the web application. As per a new report, WhatsApp Web is set to get two interesting new features.

WhatsApp Web new features

As per WAbetaInfo, the web application is set to get two new features called Albums and Grouped Stickers. Both seem quite self explanatory, but here’s a look at what they will do. The Albums feature will essentially group multiple photos and videos in a single bubble. It is similar to what we see on the mobile apps. Grouped Stickers too work on the same principle. This feature too clubs multiple stickers shared on chat. It will group two stickers in one row, which just makes it aesthetically pleasing.

Both these features are not out yet, and are said to be in testing with a select group of users. This is essentially how companies try out new features and check for bugs before a wider release. The report however doesn’t reveal when WhatsApp plans on releasing these features to the masses.

WhatsApp new features

Just yesterday we reported about a new feature that WhatsApp is working on. It introduced fingerprint lock feature for Android Beta users. The feature was initially known as Authentication and later renamed to Screen Lock. Users can reportedly still reply to messages from notifications or receive calls after the lock. This is because the feature only works to lock the main app.

It comes with three options to automatically lock the app. The first is “immediately”, the second is “After 1 minute”, and the third is “After 30 minutes”. The feature also allows users to enable or disable message context preview in the “New Message” notifications. WhatsApp widget also hides its content when users enable this feature.