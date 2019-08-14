comscore WhatsApp Web new features include Albums, Grouped Stickers
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp Web to get Albums, Grouped Stickers feature: Report
News

WhatsApp Web to get Albums, Grouped Stickers feature: Report

News

WhatsApp continues to introduce new features to improve the overall messaging experience. The latest features are being added to WhatsApp Web.

  • Published: August 14, 2019 10:45 AM IST
whatsapp-web

WhatsApp continues to improve the overall messaging experience on its platform. While we have seen the company introduce new features on the Android and iOS apps, it hasn’t forgotten about the web application. As per a new report, WhatsApp Web is set to get two interesting new features.

WhatsApp Web new features

As per WAbetaInfo, the web application is set to get two new features called Albums and Grouped Stickers. Both seem quite self explanatory, but here’s a look at what they will do. The Albums feature will essentially group multiple photos and videos in a single bubble. It is similar to what we see on the mobile apps. Grouped Stickers too work on the same principle. This feature too clubs multiple stickers shared on chat. It will group two stickers in one row, which just makes it aesthetically pleasing.

Both these features are not out yet, and are said to be in testing with a select group of users. This is essentially how companies try out new features and check for bugs before a wider release. The report however doesn’t reveal when WhatsApp plans on releasing these features to the masses.

WhatsApp new features

Just yesterday we reported about a new feature that WhatsApp is working on. It introduced fingerprint lock feature for Android Beta users. The feature was initially known as Authentication and later renamed to Screen Lock. Users can reportedly still reply to messages from notifications or receive calls after the lock. This is because the feature only works to lock the main app.

It comes with three options to automatically lock the app. The first is “immediately”, the second is “After 1 minute”, and the third is “After 30 minutes”. The feature also allows users to enable or disable message context preview in the “New Message” notifications. WhatsApp widget also hides its content when users enable this feature.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 14, 2019 10:45 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8

Editor's Pick

OnePlus TV name and logo officially confirmed
News
OnePlus TV name and logo officially confirmed
Vivo NEX 3 will retain the 3.5mm audio jack

News

Vivo NEX 3 will retain the 3.5mm audio jack

2019 iPhone models will reportedly see a simultaneous release

News

2019 iPhone models will reportedly see a simultaneous release

Motorola Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus get June security update

News

Motorola Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus get June security update

PUBG PC to get reworked sound mechanics later this year

Gaming

PUBG PC to get reworked sound mechanics later this year

Most Popular

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Vivo S1 Review

Oppo K3 Review

WhatsApp Web to get Albums, Grouped Stickers

HTC Wildfire X with 6.22-inch display, triple rear cameras launched in India

Realme 3i set to go on sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

OnePlus TV name and logo officially confirmed

Vivo NEX 3 will retain the 3.5mm audio jack

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp Web to get Albums, Grouped Stickers

News

WhatsApp Web to get Albums, Grouped Stickers
OnePlus TV name and logo officially confirmed

News

OnePlus TV name and logo officially confirmed
Motorola One Zoom leaked ahead of official launch

News

Motorola One Zoom leaked ahead of official launch
LG G7 ThinQ finally gets Android Pie update in India

News

LG G7 ThinQ finally gets Android Pie update in India
Chrome OS 76 brings media controls, redesigned camera, and more

News

Chrome OS 76 brings media controls, redesigned camera, and more

हिंदी समाचार

Raksha bandhan gift ideas 2019: 5 हजार रुपये से कम में ये पांच गिफ्ट हैं बेस्ट

लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुई Motorola One Zoom स्मार्टफोन की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

HTC भारत में आज लॉन्च करेगा नया स्मार्टफोन, Flipkart के टीजर से हुआ खुलासा

BSNL अपने Family Combo प्लान से देगा Reliance JioFiber को सीधी टक्कर

Realme 5 बैक में 4 कैमरों के साथ भारत में 20 अगस्त को होगा लॉन्च, 8,999 रुपये से शुरू होगी कीमत

News

WhatsApp Web to get Albums, Grouped Stickers
News
WhatsApp Web to get Albums, Grouped Stickers
HTC Wildfire X with 6.22-inch display, triple rear cameras launched in India

News

HTC Wildfire X with 6.22-inch display, triple rear cameras launched in India
Realme 3i set to go on sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

News

Realme 3i set to go on sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers
OnePlus TV name and logo officially confirmed

News

OnePlus TV name and logo officially confirmed
Vivo NEX 3 will retain the 3.5mm audio jack

News

Vivo NEX 3 will retain the 3.5mm audio jack