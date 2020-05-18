comscore WhatsApp Web Dark Mode coming soon: How to enable now | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp Web to get Dark Mode soon: Here is how to enable it right now
News

WhatsApp Web to get Dark Mode soon: Here is how to enable it right now

News

WhatsApp Web is set to get dark mode soon but this trick lets you experience it right now. Here is how.

  • Published: May 18, 2020 9:16 AM IST
WhatsApp Web Dark Mode

Photo: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp is set to receive dark mode on the web as well. The Facebook-owned social messaging platform has already brought dark mode to its application on Android as well as iOS. However, the dark mode remains missing from the web interface of the service. While WhatsApp is officially working on bringing dark themes to the web, you can go ahead and enable dark themes right now. While you can wait for the official update, there is now an option to enable dark mode right now. Also Read - WhatsApp Pay faces antitrust accusation by India's watchdog: Report

WhatsApp Web Dark Mode: How to enable it now

The first step is to visit WhatsApp Web and then open WhatsApp on your phone and tap menu and select WhatsApp Web. Now, point your phone at the screen and capture the code. This will immediately log you into the web version of the social messaging service. With the web version open, simply right click on the window and then click on the “Inspect” at the bottom. You can alternatively press Ctrl+Shift+I to inspect the webpage. Also Read - WhatsApp launches new campaign to curb fake news amid COVID-19

This will immediately open the code of the page along with a console for editing. At the top, you will find a string ‘body class=web’ that defines the class of the original theme. Now, simply replace the word web with web dark. Once the string is replaced, simply press ENTER. This should immediately turn the interface into a dark theme. However, when you refresh the tab or close the page, WhatsApp Web will automatically switch back to the light theme. Also Read - WhatsApp adds Messenger Rooms shortcut for Android users: Where to find it?

WhatsApp Pay faces antitrust accusation by India's watchdog: Report

Also Read

WhatsApp Pay faces antitrust accusation by India's watchdog: Report

In the future, we expect WhatsApp Web to have a software toggle that changes this setting within Inspect. WABetaInfo notes that Thales, a member of its Discord Server Community, originally discovered this trick. The feature should work regardless of the browser that you use. While repeating this procedure every time you access the service might be painful, we recommend waiting for the official toggle.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 18, 2020 9:16 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Amazfit Ares new features revealed in teasers
Wearables
Amazfit Ares new features revealed in teasers
WhatsApp Web Dark Mode coming soon: How to enable now

News

WhatsApp Web Dark Mode coming soon: How to enable now

Redmi K30i specs leaked, RedmiBook 14, to launch soon

News

Redmi K30i specs leaked, RedmiBook 14, to launch soon

Realme Narzo 10 with Helio G80 goes on first sale today

News

Realme Narzo 10 with Helio G80 goes on first sale today

Epic Games confirms Unreal Engine 5 compatibility with Nintendo Switch

Gaming

Epic Games confirms Unreal Engine 5 compatibility with Nintendo Switch

Most Popular

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

WhatsApp Web Dark Mode coming soon: How to enable now

Redmi K30i specs leaked, RedmiBook 14, to launch soon

Realme Narzo 10 with Helio G80 goes on first sale today

Jio platforms now gets Rs 6,598 crore investment from General Atlantic

Xiaomi has plans to produce more IoT devices in India: All you need to know

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp Web Dark Mode coming soon: How to enable now

News

WhatsApp Web Dark Mode coming soon: How to enable now
WhatsApp Pay faces antitrust accusation by India's watchdog: Report

News

WhatsApp Pay faces antitrust accusation by India's watchdog: Report
WhatsApp launches new campaign to curb fake news amid COVID-19

News

WhatsApp launches new campaign to curb fake news amid COVID-19
WhatsApp adds Messenger Rooms shortcut: Where to find it?

News

WhatsApp adds Messenger Rooms shortcut: Where to find it?
WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Features

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Prime पर Paatal Lok रिलीज, Lockdown 4.0 के दौरान फ्री में मोबाइल पर ऐसे देखें

शाओमी के इस दमदार फोन की जानकारी आई सामने, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

Realme Narzo 10 कुल 5 कैमरों के साथ आज दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर सेल के लिए आएगा, जानें फीचर्स

Jio प्लेटफॉर्मस में 6,598 करोड़ रुपये निवेश करेगी जनरल अटलांटिक

शाओमी के अपकमिंग Redmi 10X स्मार्टफोन 8GB रैम और 256GB स्टोरेज के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

News

WhatsApp Web Dark Mode coming soon: How to enable now
News
WhatsApp Web Dark Mode coming soon: How to enable now
Redmi K30i specs leaked, RedmiBook 14, to launch soon

News

Redmi K30i specs leaked, RedmiBook 14, to launch soon
Realme Narzo 10 with Helio G80 goes on first sale today

News

Realme Narzo 10 with Helio G80 goes on first sale today
Jio platforms now gets Rs 6,598 crore investment from General Atlantic

News

Jio platforms now gets Rs 6,598 crore investment from General Atlantic
Xiaomi has plans to produce more IoT devices in India: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi has plans to produce more IoT devices in India: All you need to know