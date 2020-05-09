comscore WhatsApp Web to get Facebook Messenger Rooms shortcuts | BGR India
WhatsApp Web to get Facebook Messenger Rooms shortcuts; Here is the first look at the feature

This unannounced feature is likely to improve the integration between WhatsApp Web and Facebook Messenger. Let’s check out the details for the upcoming WhatsApp web feature here.

  • Published: May 9, 2020 6:09 PM IST
Image credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp developers are continuously working on adding new features to the platform and its apps across different platforms. As noted in the recent reports, the company is currently working on bringing support for multi-device login. As part of this new feature, users can log in to multiple devices without staying tethered to the smartphone. The developers have continuously worked to evolve the feature with multiple revisions. Beyond this, a new report has surfaced outlining a new feature for WhatsApp Web. This unannounced feature is likely to improve the integration between WhatsApp Web and Facebook Messenger. Let’s check out the details for the upcoming WhatsApp Web feature here. Also Read - Xiaomi launches Mi Commerce website: How to order devices using WhatsApp or site

WhatsApp Web to get new shortcuts; details

According to a report from WABetaInfo, developers are working on adding Facebook Messenger Rooms shortcuts to WhatsApp Web. These new shortcuts were spotted in the latest WhatsApp Web update with version number 2.2019.6. The report noted that these shortcuts are not available right now. Developers are currently working on making the feature more robust before rolling it out to users. Considering that the shortcuts feature is under development, WhatsApp Web and desktop app users can’t access it. Also Read - WhatsApp Pay to launch in India by end of this month: Report

Taking a closer look at Facebook Messenger Rooms, it allows users to start video calls in a private space. Users can start the call and then invite their friends and family using an invite link. It is also worth noting that Facebook Messenger Room allows non-Facebook users to join the call. The report also noted that developers are already working on adding these shortcuts to the Android and iOS versions. Also Read - Now WhatsApp is looking at lending market in India after Amazon's Pay Later service

WhatsApp to allow 8 people private video calls from next week

We have already spotted the implementation work on Android Beta version 2.20.139 and a recent iOS Beta update. Once the user taps on the shortcut, the app shows an introduction screen for Messenger Rooms in a pop-up screen. This pop-up message also contains a “Continue in Messenger” button to direct users to the Facebook Messenger website or app depending on the platform. Developers have also added a direct “Create a room” button on WhatsApp Web that directs the user to Messenger.

