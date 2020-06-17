comscore WhatsApp Web to get revamped dark theme, group voice, video calls
WhatsApp Web to get revamped dark theme, group voice, video calls

Apprently new reports suggest that WhatsApp Web will be getting colors along with the calling feature

  • Published: June 17, 2020 3:31 PM IST
WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp is set to receive dark mode on the web soon. The Facebook-owned social messaging platform brought dark mode to its application on Android as well as iOS. However, the dark mode remains missing from the web interface of the service. While WhatsApp is officially working on bringing dark themes to the web, you can go ahead and enable dark themes right now. While you can wait for the official update, there is now an option to enable dark mode right now. Also Read - WhatsApp in 2020: Multi-device support, self-destructing messages, new dark mode bubble color and other new features

Apprently new reports suggest that WhatsApp Web will be getting colors along with the calling feature. WAbetainfo report confirms that users will soon be able to make video and voice call through WhatsApp web. The screenshots on the report indicated that gray, bright yellow and green colors could be enabled. Also Read - TikTok beats WhatsApp and Facebook in usage in rural India: Report

WhatsApp Web Dark Mode: How to enable it now

The first step is to visit WhatsApp Web and then open WhatsApp on your phone and tap menu and select WhatsApp Web. Now, point your phone at the screen and capture the code. This will immediately log you into the web version of the social messaging service. With the web version open, simply right click on the window and then click on the “Inspect” at the bottom. You can alternatively press Ctrl+Shift+I to inspect the webpage.

This will immediately open the code of the page along with a console for editing. At the top, you will find a string ‘body class=web’ that defines the class of the original theme. Now, simply replace the word web with web dark. Once the string is replaced, simply press ENTER. This should immediately turn the interface into a dark theme. However, when you refresh the tab or close the page, the app will automatically switch back to the light theme.

In the future, we expect WhatsApp Web to have a software toggle that changes this setting within Inspect. WABetaInfo notes that Thales, a member of its Discord Server Community, originally discovered this trick. The feature should work regardless of the browser that you use. While repeating this procedure every time you access the service might be painful, we recommend waiting for the official toggle.

  • Published Date: June 17, 2020 3:31 PM IST

