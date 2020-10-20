WhatsApp keeps adding new features to provide better experience to the users. Users are able to make voice video calls through the mobile app for quite sometime now. And soon, this feature will be compatible with the web version of WhatsApp. The latest feature development was first spotted by reliable tipster WABetainfo this week. The company is testing this feature with the beta version of WhatsApp web. The platform version 2.2043.7 in beta mode lets you make voice calls. Which is why it won’t be available to everyone right now. Also Read - WhatsApp: How to add beautiful wallpapers to chats

Although the feature is currently in beta phase, WABetaInfo has tested the feature and shared some screenshots. According to which, when a call arrives on WhatsApp , a pop up window appears, on which there is an option to receive and reject the call. Along with this, users will also get the option to ignore the call. And while making the call, users see a small pop-up, which offers options for starting the video, mute, decline and other settings. Also Read - How to back up WhatsApp messages or export chats

Also Read - WhatsApp users can finally mute users forever

With the pandemic forcing millions of people to work from home, WhatsApp web calling feature will be a must-have for most of them. After all, voice and video calling support on the desktop version will provide better connectivity to users. Because of this, users do not have to switch frequently between desktops or laptops and phones.

Support for messaging is already available on the web version of WhatsApp. However, WhatsApp has not shared any information in this regard yet. So, it is possible that once the testing is completed and the results are satisfactory, WhatsApp will release it for everyone. And going by the track record of the tipster, we expect the rollout to happen in the coming months.

WhatsApp users get Always Mute feature

WhatsApp users can finally mute groups or a personal chat forever. Till now, you were able to mute someone for 8 hours, one day or one year. But the platform has now added a new option called the Mute Always. The feature is currently available to beta users of the messaging app. But going by history, we expect the feature to roll out for everyone in the coming weeks.