comscore WhatsApp web version to soon get voice and video calling | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp web to now support video and voice calls: All you need to know
News

WhatsApp web to now support video and voice calls: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp offers web support which allows users to mirror their account to the desktop and use wide range of features.

  • Published: October 20, 2020 7:14 PM IST
WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp keeps adding new features to provide better experience to the users. Users are able to make voice video calls through the mobile app for quite sometime now. And soon, this feature will be compatible with the web version of WhatsApp. The latest feature development was first spotted by reliable tipster WABetainfo this week. The company is testing this feature with the beta version of WhatsApp web. The platform version 2.2043.7 in beta mode lets you make voice calls. Which is why it won’t be available to everyone right now. Also Read - WhatsApp: How to add beautiful wallpapers to chats

Although the feature is currently in beta phase, WABetaInfo has tested the feature and shared some screenshots. According to which, when a call arrives on WhatsApp , a pop up window appears, on which there is an option to receive and reject the call. Along with this, users will also get the option to ignore the call. And while making the call, users see a small pop-up, which offers options for starting the video, mute, decline and other settings. Also Read - How to back up WhatsApp messages or export chats

whatsapp Also Read - WhatsApp users can finally mute users forever

With the pandemic forcing millions of people to work from home, WhatsApp web calling feature will be a must-have for most of them. After all, voice and video calling support on the desktop version will provide better connectivity to users. Because of this, users do not have to switch frequently between desktops or laptops and phones.

Support for messaging is already available on the web version of WhatsApp. However, WhatsApp has not shared any information in this regard yet. So, it is possible that once the testing is completed and the results are satisfactory, WhatsApp will release it for everyone. And going by the track record of the tipster, we expect the rollout to happen in the coming months.

Sony prepares to launch new version of PlayStation Store

Also Read

Sony prepares to launch new version of PlayStation Store

WhatsApp users get Always Mute feature

WhatsApp users can finally mute groups or a personal chat forever. Till now, you were able to mute someone for 8 hours, one day or one year. But the platform has now added a new option called the Mute Always. The feature is currently available to beta users of the messaging app. But going by history, we expect the feature to roll out for everyone in the coming weeks.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 20, 2020 7:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A51 gets new One UI 2.5 version via update: Check details
News
Samsung Galaxy A51 gets new One UI 2.5 version via update: Check details
Apple Watch SE reportedly has overheating issues, users complain

Wearables

Apple Watch SE reportedly has overheating issues, users complain

WhatsApp will soon let users take voice and video calls from desktop

News

WhatsApp will soon let users take voice and video calls from desktop

TicWatch Pro 3 smartwatch launched in India: Price, and specifications

Wearables

TicWatch Pro 3 smartwatch launched in India: Price, and specifications

Amazon sold more iPhones on day one than last year s sale

News

Amazon sold more iPhones on day one than last year s sale

Most Popular

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

OnePlus 8T review: Totally awesome

Asus ExpertBook P2 Review

Poco X3 review: Best phone under Rs 20,000?

Google brings dark mode to Assistant for smart displays

Huawei starts beta testing EMUI version built over Android 11

Samsung Galaxy A51 gets new One UI 2.5 version via update: Check details

Apple Watch SE reportedly has overheating issues, users complain

WhatsApp will soon let users take voice and video calls from desktop

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp will soon let users take voice and video calls from desktop

News

WhatsApp will soon let users take voice and video calls from desktop
WhatsApp brings always mute feature to Android users

News

WhatsApp brings always mute feature to Android users
WhatsApp Web: How to read messages without actually opening the chat

News

WhatsApp Web: How to read messages without actually opening the chat
WhatsApp Web: How to set Dark Theme for the web version

How To

WhatsApp Web: How to set Dark Theme for the web version
WhatsApp stops working on this special feature for users

News

WhatsApp stops working on this special feature for users

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने डेवलप किया 80W का सुपरफास्ट वायरलेस चार्जर, 19 मिनट में फोन कर देता है फुल चार्ज

Google Pixel 5 स्मार्टफोन के फ्रेम और डिस्प्ले के बीच में दिखाई दिया गैप

Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G दो सस्ते फीचर फोन हुए लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत

फिल्म 'दिलवाले दुल्हनिया ले जाएंगे' ने पूरे किए 25 साल, ट्विटर ने बनाया स्पेशल इमोजी

Vivo V20 स्मार्टफोन हुआ सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, मिलता है 44-Megapixel का सेल्फी कैमरा

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8T camera review

Reviews

OnePlus 8T camera review
Weekly News Roundup: Apple iPhone 12 launch, OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Amazon and Flipkart sale and more

News

Weekly News Roundup: Apple iPhone 12 launch, OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Amazon and Flipkart sale and more
Apple iPhone 12 event recap video: Everything Apple announced at the iPhone 12 event

News

Apple iPhone 12 event recap video: Everything Apple announced at the iPhone 12 event
Motorola E7 Plus Camera Review

Reviews

Motorola E7 Plus Camera Review

News

Google brings dark mode to Assistant for smart displays
News
Google brings dark mode to Assistant for smart displays
Huawei starts beta testing EMUI version built over Android 11

News

Huawei starts beta testing EMUI version built over Android 11
Samsung Galaxy A51 gets new One UI 2.5 version via update: Check details

News

Samsung Galaxy A51 gets new One UI 2.5 version via update: Check details
Apple Watch SE reportedly has overheating issues, users complain

Wearables

Apple Watch SE reportedly has overheating issues, users complain
WhatsApp will soon let users take voice and video calls from desktop

News

WhatsApp will soon let users take voice and video calls from desktop

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers