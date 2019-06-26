WhatsApp has warned that its app will stop working on devices running Android 2.3.7 OS and iOS 7. But, this will happen only after February 1, 2020. The service’s FAQs noted that phones with those operating systems “can no longer create new accounts” after that date. Additionally, WhatsApp users won’t be able to reverify existing accounts.

The Facebook-owned company believes that the change will only affect users who had not purchased a new phone. This also includes those who have not updated their phone’s operating system in more than six years. In fact, devices with older OS are already unable to create new WhatsApp account or reverify. But, WhatsApp still allows those who already have the app on their phone to continue using it.

The company said, “you’ll no longer be able to use all Windows Phone operating systems after December 31, 2019. WhatsApp might not be available in the Microsoft Store after July 1, 2019.” This change will reportedly affect a very small amount of mobile phones around the world. According to Statcounter, only about 0.24 percent phones use Windows operating system.

The 0.24 percent figure includes all versions of the Windows operating system. This also includes the more recent Windows 10 Mobile as well. The messaging platform is recommending users to use Android 4.0.3 (or later) version and iOS 8 (or later). Furthermore, the company is also asking users to use devices with KaiOS 2.5.1 (or later). Besides, a few months back, the messaging platform said its app will end support for phones running on the Windows OS. As mentioned above, Windows phone users won’t be able to use WhatsApp on their phone post-Dec 31, 2019.

Separately, WhatsApp will soon unveil an upgraded version of the picture-in-picture (PiP) feature. The service released this feature for both Android and iOS apps more than a year ago. At the moment, it is unknown whether iOS devices will receive this feature or not. But the same is expected to soon arrive on Android handsets. Currently, the app lets you watch videos in a floating window while you still continue to navigate in the chat. A report claimed that the upgraded version will let you play videos in the background even after switching chats.

– With inputs from IANS