WhatsApp will give you a shortcut to search for stickers: How it will work?
WhatsApp upcoming feature will give you a shortcut to search for stickers

WhatsApp is soon to get a new feature that will make our search for stickers much easier. Here's what it will be all about.

WhatsApp is often seen adding a number of features to make let us converse in an easier and better way. A number of features such as multi-device support, the ability to transfer chats between Android and iOS, and more are expected to launch soon. In addition, there could be a new feature that will make people’s search for stickers a lot easier. Also Read - Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vi offers free internet for 3-months? No, this WhatsApp message is fake

As suggested by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing a new Search for Stickers shortcut for Android users. Here’s what we know about it. Also Read - Facebook F8: WhatsApp launches new features for business users

Upcoming WhatsApp feature detailed

It is suggested that WhatsApp has started rolling out the new shortcut for Android beta users. As the name suggests, it will allow people to look up stickers in a faster way without much hassle. Also Read - WhatsApp now lets playback speed controlling for voice messages on iOS, Android, Web: Here's how it works

But, how will it work? The report tells that people would be required to type in a keyword or an emoji in the chat bar, which will enable the new feature to look for the closest matches. If it finds some, the emoji icon next to the chat bar will change colour.

Users can tap on the icon and will find themselves with the stickers that WhatsApp feels are related to the keyword or emoticon that was typed. This way, people won’t have to specifically head to the sticker section and look for emojis since now WhatsApp will help them.

One thing worth noting is that the feature doesn’t support third-party sticker packs and will mostly work with the ones by WhatsApp. Although, it supports stickers created by people. This can be done by using Sticker Maker Studio to create your personalised WhatsApp stickers and then use the Search for Stickers shortcut for the same.

This new WhatsApp feature is currently available as part of Android beta version 2.21.12.1. This means that will soon reach the general audience. There’s no word on its availability for iOS users but we can expect the feature to reach them soon.

  Published Date: June 3, 2021 9:49 AM IST

