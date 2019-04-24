comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp will not allow you to take screenshots of chats if authentication feature is enabled
News

WhatsApp will not allow you to take screenshots of chats if authentication feature is enabled

News

In addition to this screenshot block feature, WhatsApp is already working on other features including the Dark mode, Authentication, Ignore Archived chats, a standalone app for iPad, new audio attachment UI and more.

  • Published: April 24, 2019 5:03 PM IST
WhatsApp-data-retrieve-gallery-04

A new report has indicated that WhatsApp developers are working on a new feature that will stop users from taking a screenshot in the app. Taking a closer look at this new feature, we realize that it is not really new. We are aware of the feature since quite some time. However, the addition of the screenshot when this feature is enabled is the new part. In addition to this, WhatsApp is already working on other features including the Dark mode, Authentication, Ignore Archived chats, a standalone app for iPad, new audio attachment UI and more.

Even though the feature that stops screenshots when the authentication feature is enabled is a noble idea as it will stop anyone else from taking screenshots if they get their hands on the device with WhatsApp still unlocked. But in that situation, screenshots should be the least of the worries for the user. Unauthorized access to the device in the unlocked state can provide unrestricted access to WhatsApp account to send messages to unsuspecting contacts. This feature was initially spotted by WABetaInfo. Another problematic thing in this feature is that it does not prevent the user on the other end of the chat from taking a screenshot of the conversation.

Watch: Android Q First Look

There is no information on why WhatsApp is planning to add this block chat screenshots feature. Additionally, after enabling the Authentication feature, one will be able to reply to a message via the Notifications bar. Interestingly, you will also be able to answer calls if WhatsApp is locked. WhatsApp is soon expected to unveil this feature for Android Platform. This is feature is currently under the development phase and has been spotted in 2.19.106 WhatsApp beta version for Android.

Besides, the same beta version also suggests that the messaging service working on the user interface of its Doodles feature to offer a better experience. In the stable version, WhatsApp might add two separate tabs, which includes stickers, and emojis. The Stickers section will reportedly offer first and third party stickers, and content stickers.

Beware: Scammers are sending fake verification codes to hack your WhatsApp account

Also Read

Beware: Scammers are sending fake verification codes to hack your WhatsApp account

The report stated that “Stickers are also grouped by Favorites and Category, so you can easily find the sticker you wish to use. A Search feature was planned and added in this update too.” Additionally, WhatsApp users might soon be able to use stickers on images, videos, and GIFs. Separately, this feature is already available on the iOS platform.

  • Published Date: April 24, 2019 5:03 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel 3a press render leaked
News
Google Pixel 3a press render leaked
Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy now

News

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy now

Whatsapp may unveil block chat screenshots feature soon

News

Whatsapp may unveil block chat screenshots feature soon

Xiaomi launches PatchWall 2

News

Xiaomi launches PatchWall 2

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 vs Redmi Y2: What's different

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 vs Redmi Y2: What's different

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

Realme C2 First Impressions

Realme 3 Pro Review

Redmi 7 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: What's different

Best selfie camera smartphones under Rs 15,000

WhatsApp will not allow you to take screenshots in the app

Google Pixel 3a press render leaked

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy now

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp will not allow you to take screenshots in the app

News

WhatsApp will not allow you to take screenshots in the app
Whatsapp may unveil block chat screenshots feature soon

News

Whatsapp may unveil block chat screenshots feature soon
Oppo A9 to soon launch in China

News

Oppo A9 to soon launch in China
Samsung Galaxy M40 to reportedly offer 5,000mAh battery

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 to reportedly offer 5,000mAh battery
Infinix Smart 3 Plus launched in India

News

Infinix Smart 3 Plus launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi का TV इस्तेमाल करने वालों के लिए खुशखबरी, ऐसे बदल जाएगा TV को देखने का एक्सपीरियंस

Apple साल 2020 तक लॉन्च कर सकती है 5G iPhone

Vivo V15 की कीमत में हुई 2 हजार रुपये की कटौती, जानें नई कीमत

Redmi Y3 vs Redmi Y2 : कौन-सा सेल्फी सेंट्रिक स्मार्टफोन है ज्यादा बेहतर

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च किया ये खास Smart Bulb , 11 साल तक बदलने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी

News

Redmi 7 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: What's different
News
Redmi 7 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: What's different
Best selfie camera smartphones under Rs 15,000

News

Best selfie camera smartphones under Rs 15,000
WhatsApp will not allow you to take screenshots in the app

News

WhatsApp will not allow you to take screenshots in the app
Google Pixel 3a press render leaked

News

Google Pixel 3a press render leaked
Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy now

News

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy now