WhatsApp will not allow you to take screenshots of chats if authentication feature is enabled

A new report has indicated that WhatsApp developers are working on a new feature that will stop users from taking a screenshot in the app. Taking a closer look at this new feature, we realize that it is not really new. We are aware of the feature since quite some time. However, the addition of the screenshot when this feature is enabled is the new part. In addition to this, WhatsApp is already working on other features including the Dark mode, Authentication, Ignore Archived chats, a standalone app for iPad, new audio attachment UI and more.

Even though the feature that stops screenshots when the authentication feature is enabled is a noble idea as it will stop anyone else from taking screenshots if they get their hands on the device with WhatsApp still unlocked. But in that situation, screenshots should be the least of the worries for the user. Unauthorized access to the device in the unlocked state can provide unrestricted access to WhatsApp account to send messages to unsuspecting contacts. This feature was initially spotted by WABetaInfo. Another problematic thing in this feature is that it does not prevent the user on the other end of the chat from taking a screenshot of the conversation.

There is no information on why WhatsApp is planning to add this block chat screenshots feature. Additionally, after enabling the Authentication feature, one will be able to reply to a message via the Notifications bar. Interestingly, you will also be able to answer calls if WhatsApp is locked. WhatsApp is soon expected to unveil this feature for Android Platform. This is feature is currently under the development phase and has been spotted in 2.19.106 WhatsApp beta version for Android.

Besides, the same beta version also suggests that the messaging service working on the user interface of its Doodles feature to offer a better experience. In the stable version, WhatsApp might add two separate tabs, which includes stickers, and emojis. The Stickers section will reportedly offer first and third party stickers, and content stickers.

The report stated that “Stickers are also grouped by Favorites and Category, so you can easily find the sticker you wish to use. A Search feature was planned and added in this update too.” Additionally, WhatsApp users might soon be able to use stickers on images, videos, and GIFs. Separately, this feature is already available on the iOS platform.