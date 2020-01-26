comscore These WhatsApp users can no longer create a new account: Check details
WhatsApp will not work on a few devices starting February 1, 2020: Check latest details

Notably, WhatsApp will stop working on devices running Android 2.3.7 and older or iOS 8 and older after February 1, 2020.

  Published: January 26, 2020 1:30 PM IST
whatsapp-ios

WhatsApp has updated its FAQ page, and has warned users that it will soon end support for some Android and iOS devices. The messaging app supports those Android phones that are running OS 4.0.3+, and iPhones running iOS 9+. It supports select phones running KaiOS 2.5.1+, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2. But, some older operating systems will receive WhatsApp support only until February 1, 2020.

Notably, WhatsApp will stop working on devices running Android 2.3.7 and older or iOS 8 and older after February 1, 2020. WhatsApp says that a lot of features of the app may stop working at any time after this. The Facebook-owned company has already dropped support for Windows Phone operating system.

Besides, WhatsApp just recently added Dark mode for its Android beta users. Interested users can either enroll in the Beta program through Google Play Store or manually install the 2.20.13 version. If you are running the latest WhatsApp Beta for Android then enabling dark mode is a matter of 5 seconds. First, you need to head to the “Settings” section inside WhatsApp.

You can do this by tapping the three-dot menu on the top right corner. Once here, one needs to tap on the “Chats” section and then click on the “Theme” option in the “Display” section. Tapping the “Theme” section, you will be greeted with three options. The first option here is called “System default” which will change according to the overall Android theme.

WhatsApp recently added a new feature that allows iOS users to register the WhatsApp account on a new iOS device. This feature only works in the iOS user ahs enabled iCloud Keychain on their account. Following the suit, the company has added a similar feature on Android called “Account Transfer”. This uses official Google API allowing users to transfer WhatsApp data on a new smartphone without the need of registration.

