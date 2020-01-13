comscore WhatsApp will not work on many Android phones and iPhones from February 1: Here's the new list
WhatsApp will not work on many Android phones and iPhones from February 1: Here's the new list

WhatsApp has already informed users in advance when its Android, iOS and Windows Phone WhatsApp app will stop working on older versions.

  Published: January 13, 2020 9:52 AM IST
whatsapp-ios

WhatsApp is gradually phasing out support for older versions of mobile operating systems, whether its Android or iOS. The Facebook-owned company is essentially doing that due to security and privacy reasons. In the past, the messaging platform dropped support for many Android, iOS, BlackBerry and Windows Phone devices. Now, starting February 1, the messaging platform will once again end support for some Android phones and iPhones.

According to an official blog post by WhatsApp, the older model of iPhones running on iOS 8 and below will not get services support after January 31. Similarly, Android phones running software version 2.3.7 and older will not be able to use WhatsApp from February 1.

As per the company’s support page, WhatsApp will stop working on iOS devices running iOS 8 or earlier after February 1, 2020. “For Android versions 2.3.7 and older, you can no longer create new accounts, nor reverify existing accounts. However, you’ll be able to continue using WhatsApp until February 1, 2020,” the messaging firm said.

It is a common practice and there is nothing new in it. The company has already informed users in advance when its Android, iOS and Windows Phone WhatsApp app will stop working on older versions. Recently, on January 1, WhatsApp ended support for many Windows Phone devices as well, since the mobile operating system is no longer serviced by the maker.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular app worldwide and has more than 400 million users in India. The biggest reason behind the popularity of WhatsApp is its simplicity and the number of features it offers to large number of users. Also, the best part about this messaging platform is that it allows you to get in touch with your friends and family in a group video or voice chat without any fee.

  Published Date: January 13, 2020 9:52 AM IST

