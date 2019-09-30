comscore WhatsApp will not work on some iPhones from February 1, 2020
WhatsApp will not work on some iPhones from February 1, 2020: All you need to know

If your smartphone is currently on iOS 8, then you will be able to use WhatsApp only until February 1, 2020. The popular messaging platform informed about the same via its FAQ page. 

  Published: September 30, 2019 8:57 AM IST
(Photo credit: Pixabay)

Those iPhone users who have not upgraded to the latest version of the iOS for long, there is one more reason to do so. If your iPhone is currently on iOS 8, then you will be able to use WhatsApp only until February 1, 2020. The popular messaging platform informed about the same via its FAQ page. “On iOS 8, you can no longer create new accounts or reverify existing accounts,” said the update.

“For the best experience, we recommend you use the latest version of iOS available for your phone,” WhatsApp said. So iPhone users will need iOS 9 or later to run WhatsApp. “We don’t explicitly restrict the use of jailbroken or unlocked devices. However, because these modifications might affect the functionality of your device, we can’t provide support for devices using modified versions of the iPhone’s operating system,” it added.

Navratri 2019: How to download and send WhatsApp Stickers for Navratri

Further, users of Android versions 2.3.7 and older will no longer be able to create new accounts. They also won’t be able to re-verify their existing WhatsApp account. But, users will be able to use the WhatsApp app until February 1, 2020. Separately, recently WhatsApp has started rolling out a feature for Android users to let them share their status stories directly on Facebook Story and other apps. Similar to Instagram, WhatsApp status Stories let users post images, text and videos on your profile that disappear after 24 hours.

WhatsApp silently rolls out tool to share status on Facebook

WhatsApp hasn’t made an official announcement yet but several users reported this on Twitter. “So WhatsApp has a new feature, you can share your story on WhatsApp to Facebook. For me, this is quite interesting, a centralized mode of communicating to various platforms,” posted one user.

With inputs from IANS

  Published Date: September 30, 2019 8:57 AM IST

