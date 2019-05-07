WhatsApp will push final update for Windows Phone in June; will end support by December 2019

All Windows Phone operating system devices will no longer get WhatsApp messaging app support after December. WhatsApp on Tuesday confirmed that the company will be ‘turning off support’ for Windows Phone devices on December 31, 2019. What it means is that you won’t be able to use WhatsApp on any Windows Phone operating system device after December 31, 2019 or say next year from January 1, 2020.

The Facebook-owned instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, regularly phases out support for older mobile operating systems that are not in active use, but this time around it is little different for Windows Phone OS. WhatsApp updated its blog on Tuesday inline with Microsoft’s decision to end support for their OS.

“Following Microsoft’s recent decision to end support for Windows Mobile devices in December, WhatsApp will release its final update for Windows phones in June. WhatsApp will continue working on Windows phones through the end of the year,” said a WhatsApp spokesperson in an emailed statement.

Last year, WhatsApp also ended support for Nokia S40 series phones on December 31, 2018, and before that too, the company said good bye to Windows Phone 8.0 OS-powered devices, BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10 on December 31, 2017. Now going forward the messaging platform will be withdrawing support for all Windows Phone devices by December 31, 2019 and also for some older Android 2.3.7 Gingerbread smartphones in 2020.

Similarly post-February 1, 2020, all the old Apple iPhone devices and other Apple devices running iOS 7 and older versions will not be able to run WhatsApp. Apple had provided update to most devices with iOS 7 to higher version, so in case you still want to use it, you will be required to update your phone in order to continue using WhatsApp. Additionally, you can opt for feature phones like JioPhone, JioPhone 2 and Nokia 8110 4G, as they provide support for WhatsApp on KaiOS.