comscore WhatsApp feature: You can soon use one account on multiple phones
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp will soon allow you to use one account on multiple phones
News

WhatsApp will soon allow you to use one account on multiple phones

News

It is likely that the WhatsApp messages will still be stored on the smartphone. WhatsApp is also working on improving its end-to-end encryption system for the multi-device scenario.

  • Published: July 26, 2019 11:09 AM IST
WhatsApp on multiple devices phones

WhatsApp, one of the most popular multi-media chat messaging apps, is currently working on a major change. According to the latest information, an upcoming WhatsApp feature may soon allow its users to use one account on multiple phones. We are not talking about the somewhat limited multi-device usage with the Web version. Instead, here we are talking about proper multi-device usage without any restrictions. A report revealed that WhatsApp is currently working on a multi-platform system to ensure that users can use the service on multiple devices without any issues. WhatsApp will allow users to use the same account, possibly with the chat history on iOS and Android.

UPW app to enable multi-platform usage

WABetaInfo revealed that WhatsApp is working on a UWP version of WhatsApp to allow multi-platform usage. Current WhatsApp Web will work without any change. To clarify, the UWP app can work independently while the Web version will still require an internet connection. This means that users will be required to be connected to the app on a mobile device or through the UWP app. The report also stated that there is no information available about a native app for macOS. It also stated that there is no ETA defined so it will be months before we actually see the feature.

There is not much information available about how the system will actually work. According to the report, it is likely that the messages will still be stored on the smartphone. WhatsApp is also working on improving its end-to-end encryption system for the multi-device scenario. There are no screenshots regarding this development. However, the report did confirm that multiple things discovered in recent months indicate towards this conclusion. Given the lack of proof, the report is referring to the information about the new system as a rumor.

WhatsApp on iPad: These screenshots show how it may look like at launch

Also Read

WhatsApp on iPad: These screenshots show how it may look like at launch

The report also listed a number of past rumors that turned out to be true to provide a context of trust. These rumors include the shift of Facebook infrastructure, the launch of WhatsApp Business, iPad version, KaiOS, and more. It also speculated that this feature is likely to be the reason why WhatsApp has not launched its iPad version. The information in the report clarified that the iPad app is ready for launch. However, it is likely that the company wants to allow users to use the same account on multiple devices.

WhatsApp for iOS and Android will soon get 'Quick Edit Media Shortcut'

Also Read

WhatsApp for iOS and Android will soon get 'Quick Edit Media Shortcut'

Other WhatsApp Beta features

WABetaInfo also revealed a number of additional features that the company is working on. Talking about recent changes in the new WhatsApp beta for iOS, the company has removed the profile picture 3D shortcut. Developers have also introduced pinned messages to inform users about possible issues regarding downloading media or messages. The latest beta of iOS has also introduced the Quick Media Edit button that we covered in a previous report. The report also speculated that the company may be holding multiple features for a major update in the future.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 26, 2019 11:09 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Vivo V17 with dual pop-up selfie cameras to reportedly launch in India later this year
News
Vivo V17 with dual pop-up selfie cameras to reportedly launch in India later this year
Google Sound Amplifier app now available for older smartphones

News

Google Sound Amplifier app now available for older smartphones

PUBG Mobile Lite officially launched in India

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite officially launched in India

Apple acquires Intel's smartphone modem business

News

Apple acquires Intel's smartphone modem business

Samsung Galaxy S10-series update now rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy S10-series update now rolling out

Most Popular

Realme X Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review

Oppo K3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 hands-on and first impressions

Pixel 3a helps Google double Pixel sales year-over-year

Vivo V17 with dual pop-up selfie cameras to reportedly launch in India later this year

Google Sound Amplifier app now available for older smartphones

Apple acquires Intel's smartphone modem business

Samsung Galaxy S10-series update now rolling out

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Sound Amplifier app now available for older smartphones

News

Google Sound Amplifier app now available for older smartphones
WhatsApp: You can soon use one account on multiple phones

News

WhatsApp: You can soon use one account on multiple phones
WhatsApp Pay confirmed to launch in India later this year

News

WhatsApp Pay confirmed to launch in India later this year
Asus Zenfone 6 Android Q beta program announced

News

Asus Zenfone 6 Android Q beta program announced
Detel launches 65-inch Android Smart 4K LED TV for Rs 57,999

News

Detel launches 65-inch Android Smart 4K LED TV for Rs 57,999

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile Lite भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, अब 2GB से कम रैम वाले स्मार्टफोन यूजर्स भी खेल पाएंगे पबजी

Tik Tok पर वीडियो बनाने पर निलंबित पुलिसकर्मी अर्पिता चौधरी के समर्थन में आया सोशल मीडिया, बताया लेडी दबंग

PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Beta अपडेट में जुड़ सकते हैं ये बेहतरीन फीचर्स

Smartphone Prices : 2019 में इन प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन की कीमतों में हुई धमाकेदार कटौती

Nokia 6.1 Plus के 6GB रैम वेरिएंट को 10,800 रुपये में खरीदने का मौका, यहां से खरीदें

News

Pixel 3a helps Google double Pixel sales year-over-year
News
Pixel 3a helps Google double Pixel sales year-over-year
Vivo V17 with dual pop-up selfie cameras to reportedly launch in India later this year

News

Vivo V17 with dual pop-up selfie cameras to reportedly launch in India later this year
Google Sound Amplifier app now available for older smartphones

News

Google Sound Amplifier app now available for older smartphones
Apple acquires Intel's smartphone modem business

News

Apple acquires Intel's smartphone modem business
Samsung Galaxy S10-series update now rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy S10-series update now rolling out