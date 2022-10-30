comscore WhatsApp will soon let you chat with yourself
Whatsapp will soon let you message yourself: Report

Highlights

  • WhatsApp is working on a new ‘messages with yourself’.
  • This feature will let users message themselves on the platform.
  • This feature is being developed for WhatsApp’s Android app.
WhatsApp is working on a host of new features that are expected to arrive on its platform in the coming months. The list includes features such as forwarding media with a caption, a new blur tool for WhatsApp’s desktop app and a new poll feature among other things. Now, a new report has detailed that the Meta-owned messaging app is working on a feature that will enable users message themselves on the platform. Also Read - India remains open to self-regulation of social media content: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature called ‘Messages with Yourself’ with enable WhatsApp users drop messages to themselves in an individual chat just as they do in case of other contacts on the platform. A screenshot of the feature in development shared by the blog site shows that when the feature is available, users will be able to start a conversation with themselves by tapping the ‘New Chat’ button that appears on the top right corner of the app. Also Read - Top 5 upcoming WhatsApp features you should know about

Image: WABetaInfo

As of now, tapping the New Chat shows the New Group and New Contact buttons, which is followed by ‘Frequently Contacted’ contacts, post which the company shows a list of all the WhatsApp contacts in the alphabetical order. However, when this update is released, the messaging app will show New Community button in addition to showing New Group and New Contact buttons. This will be followed by ‘WhatsApp Contacts’ list that shows the user on the top. On tapping their name in this list, WhatsApp users will be able to start a conversation with themselves. Also Read - Meta explains why Instagram, Facebook was down last night: Check details

A second screenshot of the feature shared by the blogsite shows that this chat will be similar to other individual chats on the platform. Users will be able to share both text messages and media files and use emoji reactions with the chat window.

As of now when WhatsApp users need to have a space on the platform wherein they can save messages that they might need later or share notes, they need to create a new group with at least one contact and later remove the contact that would leave only them in the group chat. But this new feature will make it easier for users to share details with themselves without leaving the platform.

  • Published Date: October 30, 2022 11:27 AM IST
