WhatsApp will soon let you set your old messages to disappear at once

WhatsApp is working on a feature that will enable users to set a message to 'Disappear at once' long after the message has been sent. Users will be able to select multiple messages this way.

Image: Pexels

WhatsApp first introduced disappearing messages on its platform back in 2020. At the time, the feature was available only in individual chats and the messages could be set to disappear only within a span of seven days. Over time, the Meta-owned messaging app has significantly improved this feature by adding support for more chats and time limits. In addition to this, the company also introduced a ‘Default Message Timer’ option that enables users to set messages send in a new chat to disappear after the select time period. Now, word is that the company is planning to refine this functionality further by introducing a feature that will let users set their old messages to ‘disappear at once’. Also Read - Instagram to begin testing NFTs this week in the US: All you need to know

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the messaging app is working on making changes to its ‘default message timer’ — the one that lets WhatsApp users to set a limit as to when their disappearing messages will vanish from the chat — such that they able to bring old messages under the purview of the feature. At the moment, WhatsApp users can enable the feature in advance such that messages that they send in future vanish after the specified time period. Also Read - WhatsApp starts testing companion mode: Here’s what we know so far

A screenshot of the feature shared by the blog site shows that WhatsApp will display a message stating — “This does not affect your existing chats. Apply this message timer to existing chats by selecting them” — in the window where the messaging app displays the Default Message Timer. When user tap the “by selecting them” text in the window, a new section window will show up wherein they will be able to select multiple conversations to convert them to disappearing chats at once. Also Read - Facebook to discontinue feature that let your friends track your location in real time

“This shortcut is very useful when you want to enable disappearing messages for several chats, so you do not need to toggle the feature within every chat info manually. After converting them to disappearing chats, all new messages in these chats will be set to disappear,” the blog site notes.

That said, the feature is still in the development phase and there is no word on when it will be available in the company’s apps for its users to use.

  • Published Date: May 10, 2022 1:04 PM IST

