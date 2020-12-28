WhatsApp will stop working on these smartphones from Jan 1

WhatsApp will stop working for some iPhones as well as Android smartphones starting January 1, 2021. You shouldn’t be worried because the support is ending for mobile devices running on an outdated operating system. Some reports suggest that iPhones running on OS older than iOS 9 and Android phones running on operating systems older than Android 4.0.3 will not support WhatsApp starting January 1. Also Read - Apple iPhone comes with a scientific calculator, here's how you can access it

The decision to end support for these models should not be a problem for you because most iPhones and Android phones run on newer operating system. However, if you are still using a smartphone running on older operating system WhatsApp recommends you to upgrade the mobile device before the service is interrupted.

Check the list below to see of WhatsApp support will end for your iPhones and Android phones on January 1, 2021.

WhatsApp support ends for these phones

iPhones running on iOS 9 operating system or later and Android phones running on Android 4.0.3 and newer version will stop supporting WhatsApp from January 1, 2021. This means all iPhone models up to the iPhone 4 will lose support for the messaging platform in the next few days. The iPhone models include the iPhone 4S, the iPhone 5, the iPhone 5S, the iPhone 6, and the iPhone 6S. If your iPhone runs on old operating system ensure to update the mobile device right now.

As for Android, WhatsApp will stop working on smartphones that are running on an Android version older than 4.0.3. Well, this should not worry you much as not many Android devices run on such old software right now. Some of the Android phones that are still running on old OS include HTC Desire, LG Optimus Black, Motorola Droid Razr, and the Samsung Galaxy S2. Users must ensure to upgrade there smartphone to the latest operating system to enjoy using the messaging app and connect with loved ones.

You can check which operating system your mobile phone is running. To check which OS your iPhone is running head over to the Settings menu, then to General and Information option, Software and you will be able to see the OS running your iPhone. Android users can head to Settings, then About Phone to see which Android version their smartphone is running on.