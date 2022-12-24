comscore WhatsApp working on feature to let users report status updates: Details here
WhatsApp working on feature to let users report status updates: Details here

If users see any suspicious status update that might violate the Terms of Service, they will be able to report it to the moderation team with the new option.

  • The new feature will provide users the ability to report status updates.
  • The status update will be forwarded to the company for moderation reasons.
  • This feature does not break end-to-end encryption.
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature which will provide users the ability to report status updates on desktop beta. According to WABetaInfo, the new feature will allow users to report a status update right within a new menu in the status section. If users see any suspicious status update that might violate the Terms of Service, they will be able to report it to the moderation team with the new option. Also Read - WhatsApp banned over 37 lakh malicious accounts in India in Nov

Same as the reporting messages, the status update will be forwarded to the company for moderation reasons so they can see if there is a violation. However, this feature does not break end-to-end encryption. Also Read - How to use WhatsApp's new accidental delete feature

Nobody, not even WhatsApp and Meta, can see the content of users’ messages and listen to their private calls, but it is important for the company to bring a report option to keep the platform and users safe. The ability to report status updates is under development and will be released in a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta, the report said. Also Read - WhatsApp Pay India head Vinay Choletti quits after 4 months

Meanwhile, last month, the messaging platform had rolled out a new feature to some beta testers that allows users to see profile photos within group chats on a desktop.

WhatsApp recently banned over 37 lakh ‘bad’ accounts in India in the month of November in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021, which are being amended to put more responsibilities on social media platforms.

Between November 1 and November 31, 3,716,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned and 990,000 of these accounts were proactively banned before any reports from users, said the company.

The messaging platform, which has more than 400 million users in the country, received 946 complaint reports in November in the country, and the records ‘actioned’ were 74.

“In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, we’ve published our report for the month of November 2022. As captured in the latest Monthly Report, WhatsApp banned over 3.7 million accounts in the month of November,” according to a WhatsApp spokesperson.

Under the upgraded IT Rules 2021, major digital and social media platforms, with in excess of 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

 

With inputs from IANS.

  • Published Date: December 24, 2022 5:44 PM IST
