WhatsApp working on message reactions within community announcement group

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature which will allow users to react to messages within the announcement group, on iOS.

Highlights

  • WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature.
  • The new feature will allow users to react to messages within the announcement group.
  • The ability to react to messages within the community announcement group is under development.
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature which will allow users to react to messages within the announcement group, on iOS. The platform is working on an in-app banner to alert users when an update that brings message reactions within the announcement group is available, reports WABetaInfo. Also Read - Samsung inaugurates its largest experience store in New Delhi: Check major offers here

As a result, users will be needed to update the version of the application from the App Store or the TestFlight app to access this new feature. The ability to react to messages within the community announcement group is currently under development and it is expected to be released in a future update of the iOS application, the report said. Also Read - Ola Care Subscription Plan launched: Check details here

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform had rolled out some new shortcuts for group admins to quickly and easily perform actions for a certain group participant, on iOS. Also Read - Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today, January 28, 2023: Win rewards and freebies

The new update will help group admins to quickly manage and communicate with group participants in private, as now the platform supports large groups of up to 1024 participants.

WhatsApp is also testing multiple features for the app to make it a full-fledged social media app. Now, as per a report, WhatsApp is testing a major feature that may allow you to share photos in the original quality. As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp’s latest beta update for Android – 2.23.2.11 update, is allowing users to select the photo quality before sending. This feature will allow users to send photos in high resolution or original quality.

Sometime back in the beta version 2.21.15.7, WhatsApp was spotted allowing three photo quality options to users – automatic, best quality, and data saver. However, even with the best quality option selected, the photos were less compressed. On the other hand, the data saver mode made the photos fully compressed.

But now in a recent beta version, WhatsApp has a Settings button on the top, tapping which will allow you to select the Photo quality. The feature will then let you send original-quality photos.

With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: January 29, 2023 10:53 AM IST
