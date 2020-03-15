comscore WhatsApp will soon let you send self-destructing messages | BGR India
WhatsApp working on self-destructing messages: Here is how it will work

A new WhatsApp beta reveals a self-destructing feature that will let users send messages that will disappear after set intervals.

  • Published: March 15, 2020 12:17 PM IST
WhatsApp Self Destruct

The much-awaited WhatsApp Dark Mode feature finally came to stable users on iOS and Android a while ago. With the feature finally out for people to use, here is what WhatsApp has next in store for users – self-destructing messages.

The app implemented the feature in the last two beta versions, reports WABetaInfo. These are versions 2.20.83 and 2.20.84. The option to send timed messages can be found only in private messages as of now. The expiry period of these messages can be set depending on needs. The options are as of now one hour, one day, one month and one year. The feature also comes with a timer. This timer appears next to these self-destructing WhatsApp messages once they are sent. They will help users keep track of how much longer the messages are available.

As of now, there is no word on when the feature will come to stable versions. We expect quite some more time and features to go into this. We might see WhatsApp add in more time-options for the message to disappear. The feature might also eventually come to group chats and then be released to stable users.

WhatsApp Dark Mode

In other news, WhatsApp recently released dark mode for stable users across the globe. The feature, after being in development for months, was rolled out to both iOS and Android users. The company also revealed that it has made a short film to celebrate the arrival of the Dark mode. This short film is known as “Hello Darkness” and uses a “previously-unreleased version of The Sound of Silence” from Paul Simon.

WhatsApp's upcoming 'Protect Backup' feature: Here's all we know

WhatsApp's upcoming 'Protect Backup' feature: Here's all we know

As per the information available, WhatsApp has increased the readability while bringing the color scheme closer to the system default. In addition, the company has also ensured that the most important information stands out to users in this redesign. Taking a closer look, Android 10 and iOS 13 users can enable the dark mode from the system settings. However, users running Android 9 and below need to head to the “Theme” section in the “Chats” sub-section in WhatsApp.

  • Published Date: March 15, 2020 12:17 PM IST

