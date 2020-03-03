WhatsApp recently rolled out a new beta update for users signed through the Google Play Beta Program. The app update has brought a bunch of features to WhatsApp, some of which we might see come to the stable version soon.

A major change in the new update is a ‘protect backup’ feature that safeguards your online backup with a password. While the feature is still under development, it is nice to see the app work on a security-related feature. Here is how the new feature will work in the latest WhatsApp beta update, reported by WABetaInfo.

Currently, in the alpha stage of development, the WhatsApp Protect Backup feature will allow users to keep their online Google Drive backups safe from anyone including WhatsApp. The new feature lets users encrypt their backup with a password. However, if you lose this password, you might not be able to restore your history.

There are no further details on the feature yet. One thing we do know about the Protect Backup feature is that it will not be a mandatory element. This means users can choose to turn the feature on or off. The same is also shown in the screenshot below.

WhatsApp on iOS to soon get a revamp

In other developments, another WhatsApp screenshot by the publication also revealed that the application is about to see some major aesthetic changes in iOS. The new design shows the long-press/slide options on every WhatsApp text. These include shortcuts to star mark, reply, forward and copy messages. Instead of the traditional way, the new Whatsapp design lays out these options in a drop-down menu right below the targeted message.

The redesign will likely come out with a WhatsApp beta update first in the next few weeks. It could be brought to stable devices with the dark mode stable update, or as a separate update. In a comment on the tweet, WABetaInfo also mentioned that the redesign will first appear in the 2.20.90 beta version.